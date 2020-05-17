Parliament approves SLPP chairman Dr. Harding and nine others for high office 

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 17 May 2020:

Parliament of Sierra Leone last Thursday approved several appointees nominated by president Bio for high office in the public sector, including his ruling SLPP party chairman – Dr Prince Harding, who will take over as Chairman of the National Commission for Privatization.

While many see the National Commission for Privatization as nothing but a failed institution that is led by self-serving officials enriching themselves and their connections, the question is whether Dr Harding will make a difference.

Dozens of state enterprises that rely on the government to keep them afloat, have been earmarked for privatisation or public-private partnership. But due to poor management and erosion of asset value over the last few decades, they have become unattractive to private investors.

Other presidential nominees approved by MPs last Thursday, are: Abdulai Ansumana – Deputy Director-General, SLRA; Mrs. Sybic Bailor – Chairman, Board of Directors, Sierra Leone Local Contents Agency; Trudy Morgan – Member, Board of Directors, Sierra Leone Local Contents Agency; Mr. Sheku Mattia – Deputy Commissioner, Insurance Commission of Sierra Leone; Mrs. Haja Mariama Fatu Myers – Member, Corporate Affairs Commission; Mr. Lloyd Hindolo Jusu (Esq) – Member, Corporate Affairs Commission; Mamoud Foday Sesay – Member, Corporate Affairs Commission; Mrs. Amy Elizabeth Green – Member, Corporate Affairs Commission; Mr. David Maurice Panda-Noah – Minister of Internal Affairs; and Mr. Paul Saffa Tapema – Deputy Executive Director, National Youth Service.

Commenting on their approval, Paramount Chief – Member of Parliament for Moyamba District – Fatmata Bintu M.K Koroma, called on the nominees to work in the best interest of the State, and asked the Minister of Internal Affairs to deploy reliable police officers in the various chiefdoms in order to enforce local bye-laws to help tackle COVID-19.

Leader of the NGC party – Dr. Kandeh Yumkella MP for Kambia, wished all the nominees well and encouraged them to deliver, especially in critical areas such as nation building and peaceful co-existence.

The Leader of Government Business – Sahr Mathew Nyuma MP, commended all those who contributed to the debate for the approval of the nominees.

Speaker of Parliament – Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu (Photo), wished the nominees well and asked them to keep safe by adhering to the enhanced measures aimed at fighting COVID-19.

In another development, the Parliament of Sierra Leone last Thursday ratified the following agreements that were presented by the Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Patricia Laverley:

Amendment to the financing agreement (Agriculture value chain development project (AVDP) between the Republic of Sierra Leone and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, grant Number 2000002586 and loan number 2000002587 dated 27th November 2019;

Loan Agreement (revamping of aquatic environment in the Greater Freetown Project) between the Republic of Sierra Leone and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, dated 17th November 2019;

Project Agreement (Revamping of the aquatic environment in the Greater Freetown Project) between the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and Guma Valley Water Company, dated 17th November 2019;

Dollar Credit Line Financing agreement between the Government of Sierra Leone and the Export- Import Bank of India, dated 13th October 2019;

Framework agreement for Protection of investment between the Republic of Sierra Leone and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, dated 17th November 2019.

