Forty-three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Sierra Leone today

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 17 May 2020:

Sierra Leone has today recorded one of its highest daily numbers of cases of COVID-19. According to the ministry of health, 43 people were confirmed positive in the last twenty-four hours, bringing the cumulative total number of cases to 505.

The total number of deaths is 32, with 332 now in isolation centres and 2,089 in quarantine.

Today’s report of a looming COVID-19 crisis in Sierra Leone, comes as the country confirms its first death of a doctor from the virus.

Dr. Samuel B Seisay, a specialist surgeon attached to the Department of Surgery, Connaught Hospital in Freetown, died yesterday, Saturday.

A statement published by the Junior Doctors Association of Sierra Leone (JUDASIL) says: “We note with grief and shock the passing of our senior colleague and teacher – Dr. Samuel B. Seisay, who succumbed to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the early hours of yesterday.

“A thought of comfort and condolences to the grieving family. With a heavy heart, we pray for the eternal repose of one who was a man of distinguished humanity.”

According to JUDASIL, “COVID-19 poses a threat to the well-being of the entire population, which is all the more reason we should all come together to fight this disease.”

Yesterday, there was report on news media about the appointment by president Bio, of a Nigerian medical practitioner – Dr. Laoluwa Adejayan, as the new Head of Sierra Leone’s COVID-19 Task Force, with a 100 percent increase in his salary to $20,000 a month. But this story is believed to have been denied as false by president Bio’s spokesman – Yusuf Keketoma.

The overwhelming majority of the total number of 505 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sierra Leone so far, are in the capital Freeteown – with 412 recorded cases.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...