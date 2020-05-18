Sierra Leone’s former minister of education Minkailu Bah has died

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 May 2020:

Dr. Minkailu Bah, who served as minister of education, science and technology in the APC government led by Ernest Bai Koroma, passed away at his home in Magburaka, Tonkolili district in the early hours of this morning.

Dr Bah also served as National Advisory Committee member of the country’s main opposition APC party – the party’s most powerful decision-making organ, as well as Chairman of its Tonkolili District branch, since 2009.

In a short statement published this morning, the National Secretary General of the APC party, said: “The All Peoples Congress (APC) Party is sorry to report the death of Comrade Dr. Minkailu Bah, Former Minister of Education Science and Technology, Member of the APC National Advisory Committee and Chairman, APC Tonkolili District, which sad event took place in his home town in Magburaka on Monday 18th May 2020 at 2:30 a.m. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

His death comes, just months after the Commission of Inquiry into the governance and management of Sierra Leone’s public sector affairs and resources by former ministers of the Koroma-led government, concluded its investigations.

The inquiry report is yet to be published by president Julius Maada Bio.

The APC Northern Region Executive through its Secretary – Sheriff Mahmud Ismail, said today: “Dr. Minkailu Bah was an unquestionably loyal senior member of the APC, immensely hardworking and inspiringly dedicated in his national service. He was an honest, stern and God fearing disciplinarian who aspired only for the best for his country. As Minister of Education, Science and Technology, he led his team in ensuring annual increases in enrolment and completion rates at all levels of schooling as well as annual increases in the pass rates at the BECE and WASSCE examinations.

“He would be remembered for his remarkable efforts in the revitalisation, extension and improvement of the school feeding programme, the construction of the first ever MEST TV and radio broadcasting building and the commencement of nation-wide MEST Education Radio broadcasts which have been very helpful during this trying time of the COVID – 19 pandemic. Recognised as the ‘Best Performing MDA’ in terms of delivery of the President’s Post-Ebola Priorities; Dr. Minkailu Bah’s consistence in fighting against corruption saved the country an estimated total of US$57.6 million, from the elimination of ‘ghost teachers’ from the payroll in the period 2008 to 2017.

“Sierra Leone has lost a good man and the APC in Tonkolili, in the Northern Region and indeed in the rest of the country, will deeply miss the dedication, loyalty and hard work of Comrade Dr. Minkailu Bah.

“The remains of Comrade Minkailu Bah will be conveyed to the Magburaka Hospital Mortuary today, 18th May, 2020 but funeral arrangements will be announced later.”

