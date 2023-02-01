People of Sierra Leone must never forgive Kandeh Yumkella – says NGC Mayoral hopeful Haroun Zubairu as he too resigns

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 01 February 2023:

Tonight, there are more high profile resignations from Yumkella’s National Grand Coalition (NGC) party, following a string of resignations this afternoon, tendered by the party chairman – Dennis Bright, Deputy Secretary General – Nyamakoro Sillah, and the party’s Western Area Coordinator – Arthur Pearce.

A few hours ago, the Sierra Leone Telegraph received a resignation letter and video addressed to the NGC party Secretary General by Haroun Zubairu, whose ambition was to contest the Freetown Mayoral election in June 2023 under the NGC symbol.

But tonight, Zubairu says that his dream has been cut short by Yumkella’s selfishness, greed. untrustworthiness and betrayal. This is what he said in his video recorded today as he announced his resignation:

