People of Sierra Leone must never forgive Kandeh Yumkella – says NGC Mayoral hopeful Haroun Zubairu as he too resigns

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 01 February 2023:
Tonight, there are more high profile resignations from Yumkella’s National Grand Coalition (NGC) party, following a string of resignations this afternoon, tendered by the party chairman – Dennis Bright, Deputy Secretary General – Nyamakoro Sillah, and the party’s Western Area Coordinator – Arthur Pearce.
A few hours ago, the Sierra Leone Telegraph received a resignation letter and video addressed to the NGC party Secretary General by Haroun Zubairu, whose ambition was to contest the Freetown Mayoral election in June 2023 under the NGC symbol.
But tonight, Zubairu says that his dream has been cut short by Yumkella’s selfishness, greed. untrustworthiness and betrayal. This is what he said in his video recorded today as he announced his resignation:
Interesting times in our nation’s political landscape. If anything, my recent trip to the nation, which gave me the opportunity to tour the South -East part of the country for the first time ever, acquiring a full scope of the hardship and poverty that permeates all regions of our nation, left me with the full conviction and bleak assessment that, ours is a nation that will continue to be third rated and impoverished for decades to come.
In almost every angle or sphere of life in our nation’s affair, all you see is selfish and personal ambitions. Virtually all civil servants and their political masters are in there for themselves. No body works or caters for the greater good. It’s about me, myself, and I. That is Sierra Leone today.
With all the cries of hardship and poverty in the nation, you will be shock to observe how rapidly mansions are being erected ( albeit the lack of good roads that leads to their door steps) , all across the nation. Of course, majority of the crawling constructions sites across the country are being done by diaspora, contrast to the current ruling politicians however, they build with speed, might, and class. Besides Freetown, if you happen to visit Bo or Kenema anytime soon, just ask the locals. The hills overlooking the government reservation area in Kenema is a prime example hosting million dollars mansions, built within the past 3 years, by ruling SLPP elites.