President Bio addresses graduate officers at Nigeria’s National Defence College

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 July 2019:

President Julius Maada Bio will deliver an address at this year’s military graduation ceremony, taking place at the National Defence College in Abuja, Nigeria, tomorrow Tuesday, 30th July 2019.

According to State House report in Freetown, the Sierra Leone president has been invited to speak by the Minister of Defence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali.

Nigeria’s National Defence College is the country’s highest military training institution, and president Bio’s invitation to address graduating officers, is said to be in recognition of Bio’s “exemplary military service; and as the first former military Head of State to be democratically elected as President of Sierra Leone”.

President Bio will be speaking about “Youth Inclusiveness and Good Governance: Imperatives for Regional Security and Development”, to over 100 graduating officers from various countries, including Nigeria, Bangladesh, Republic of Benin, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Republic of Congo, Gabon, Republic of Ghana, India, Mali, Nepal, Niger, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

Bio’s lecture is scheduled as part of a week-long events, marking this year’s military graduation that will culminate in the official ceremony on the 2nd August 2019, where Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces (Photo), will be Special Guest of Honour.

President Bio will depart Sierra Leone today, Monday 29th July 2019 for Abuja, Nigeria, and is expected to return Freetown on Tuesday, 30th July 2019, immediately after delivering his address.

