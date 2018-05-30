President Bio and Nigerian president Buhari strengthen bilateral ties

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 May 2018:

President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone arrived today in Nigeria for two days of talks with the country’s President Muhammadu Buhari, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two sister countries.

According to State House report in Freetown, speaking at their meeting in the Presidential Villa, President Buhari said that he shared many things in common with President Bio, adding that, they are both retired generals, former military heads of state and now democratically elected Presidents.

President Buhari also spoke about the strong bilateral relations between Sierra Leone and Nigeria, and promised President Bio that he will continue to strengthen those ties.

On security, President Buhari spoke about the critical importance of stability in the two countries and also at the regional level. He said that Nigeria will spare no effort to ensure that the two countries continue to be stable.

In response, President Bio said that his visit was not only aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries, but also to express gratitude to the Government and people of Nigeria for all the assistance and support Sierra Leone has received from Nigeria.

President Bio told Buhari that Nigeria and Sierra Leone have a long history and share common values. He expressed his deepest gratitude on behalf of the people of Sierra Leone for the role Nigeria played in bringing Sierra Leone’s civil war to an end, as well as the support received from Nigeria during the post-conflict reconstruction.

After a closed-door meeting with President Buhari, President Bio addressed the Press. He spoke about the priorities of his new Government, which include free education and diversification of the economy.

Earlier, President Bio was given a warm welcome at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, where he was given a presidential guard of honour and received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Geoffrey Jideofor Kwusike Onyeama.

