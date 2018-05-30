President Bio makes big changes to his government as he sacks his secretary

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 May 2018:

President Julius Maada Bio having promised that he will take discipline and accountability very seriously in his government, last night made a tough decision to sack his secretary over a leaked memo which he wrongly said came from the president – ordering the finance ministry and government agencies to set aside various Finance Acts of Parliament.

The leaked memo sparked a political row, which was seized upon by the opposition APC calling for the sacking of the secretary to the president – Dennis Vandy for his gaff. President Bio last night sacked Vandy who has now been replaced by Dr Julius Fofanah Sandi.

In a statement issued last night, president Bio informed that Dr Sandi has been moved from heading the civil service and as secretary to the cabinet, to become his secretary.

Dr Sandi’s leadership role in the civil service and as secretary to the cabinet will now be filled by Mr. John Sumailah.

Last night’s statement from State House says: “The general public is hereby informed that it has pleased His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio (Photo) to announce the following appointments, subject to the approval of Parliament where necessary:”

National Security Coordinator – Office of National Security will be headed by Brigadier General (Rtd.) John Ade Oluwole Jah-Tucker.

Mr. Ansumana Mohamed Idriss will take on the role of Director General – Central Intelligence and Security Unit.

Kholifa Koroma has been replaced as Chief Immigration Officer (CIO) by Mr. Andrew Jaia Kaikai Esq.

The new Director-General of the National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT) is Mr. Mohamed Fuaad Daboh, replacing Mr. Joseph Saidu Mans.

The chairman of president Bio’s SLPP party – Dr. Prince Alex Harding, will now take over the running of the National Telecommunication Company (NATCOM) from Mr Momoh Conteh as Chairman.

Dr. Foday Jaward has been appointed Executive Chairperson of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Mr. Umaru Napoleon Koroma Esq. who is the secretary general of the SLPP party has become the new Chairman of the National Commission for Privatization (NCP).

Dr. Samuel Sangawulo Jibao has replaced Ms. Haja Kallah Kamara as Commissioner General of the National Revenue Authority (NRA).

Dr. John Edward Tambi has been appointed Chairman of the Presidential Infrastructure Initiative.

The new Chief Executive of the National Public Procurement Authority (NPPA) is Mr. Ibrahim Brima Swaray.

Mr. Joseph Simon Kapuwa will serve as Director General of the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC).

Mr. Abu Hindolo Moseray will take over as Chairman of National Assets and Government’s Properties Commission (NAGPC).

The State House statement says that other appointments will be announced in due course.

