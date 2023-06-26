President Bio appeals for calm as partial election results are rejected by the APC

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 June 2023:

In the last one-hour President Julius Maada Bio has addressed the people of Sierra Leone, following the announcement of 60% of all votes cast across the country which shows he is leading the opposition APC candidate by 273,915 votes.

This is what President Bio said an hour ago, calling for calm: “Fellow Sierra Leoneans. On 24th June 2023, Sierra Leoneans across this nation went to the polls to make their democratic choices for various national and local council offices.

“The Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (ECSL) is the sole constitutional body that is vested with the power to manage, tabulate and announce election results.

“This afternoon, the Chief Electoral Commissioner of ECSL has announced sixty percent (60%) of the presidential election results.

“Therefore, while we all await the announcement of the final results by the Chief Electoral Commissioner, I call on all citizens to keep the peace and continue to respect all public order laws.

“We each have a stake in maintaining peace during and after the announcement of the results of these elections. Citizens must not incite violence or associate with violent actions.

“For our sakes, we must avoid all provocative and retaliatory actions. Let us individually and collectively maintain and promote peace in our communities and among the social and political groups with which we are affiliated.

“I urge the Police and security forces to enforce public order laws with restraint and protect all citizens in an even-handed way. Every citizen’s constitutional rights are equally important and must be fully respected at all times and in all circumstances.

“I affirm my unconditional commitment to an inclusive, peaceful, fair, and transparent elections process. Ultimately, every citizen has an inherent interest in the peace and stability of this nation.

“We built our democracy from the embers of war. We should each be resolved to never go back to that dark chapter of our country’s history. Let us all continue to consolidate our democracy, respect our constitution, and maintain peace.

“Let me end by saying this: Mek wi all wait for the final results by ECSL Saful. I thank you and God bless Sierra Leone.”

According to media reports, the All People’s Congress (APC) agent at the Electoral Commission For Sierra Leone Regional Tally Center in Makeni – Kaifala Marrah, has raised concerns over the 60% results announced today.

Kaifala Marrah said: “In that announcement, we learned that the 60% was taken from all districts including the Northern region which we believe is an aberration of process, contrary to what we were advised yesterday.

“So, we think as a political party, it is important to share that we are not satisfied with it because it is contrary to the standard operating procedure they shared with us as far as tallying is concerned.”

This is the official reaction of the APC to the partial results announced by ECSL today: