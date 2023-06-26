Sierra Leone Electoral Commission prepares the nation for declaration of presidency after partial results show Bio leading by 273,915

Sierr Leone Telegraph: 26 June 2023:

Sierra Leone Electoral Commission has in the last couple of hours announced partial results of the presidential election that took place last Saturday. After counting 60% of votes cast across all districts in the country, Dr Samura Kamara – the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) Party candidate is trailing the incumbent President Julius Maada Bio by 273,915 votes.

Bio leads with 1,067,666 against Samura’s 793,751.

Over 3.4 million people registered to vote last Saturday. The ECSL has not announced the total number of people who actually voted. But assuming 3 million people voted, then there is every chance Samura may increase his total number of votes to force a runoff, as Bio would need 55% of the total number of votes cast across the country.

It is expected that the final results would be declared this evening by the Electoral Commissioner Konneh.