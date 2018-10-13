President Bio approves ninety percent of SLAJ’s IMC nominees – says information minister

Abdulrahman Koroma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 October 2018:

Sierra Leone’s Information Minister, Mohamed Rado Swaray has confirmed that President Bio’s administration approved 90% of the names that were submitted by Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), to serve as commissioners in the country’s Independent Media Commission (IMC).

Minister Rado made this revelation on Thursday 11th October, 2018 at the government’s weekly press briefing, at the Youyi Building in Freetown.

The information minister also said that President Bio has exercised his prerogative as president to appoint the chairman of the commission; and that the chairman was chosen from the list that was submitted by SLAJ.

Section 4 Subsection 2 of the IMC Act of 2000 as amended in 2006/2007 points that “the Chairman shall be appointed by the President in consultation with SLAJ, adds: he/she shall be either a person with wide experience as media practitioner or a legal practitioner qualified to hold office as judge of the High Court of Sierra Leone.”

In a press release issued out by the office of the President on Wednesday 10th October 2018 the following have been appointed by the president to serve on the Board of the IMC: George Septimus Khoryama was named Chairman, Melinda Davies and Ansu Lansana as Legal Practitioners, Patrick Unisa Taylor and Eranus Thompson as Telecommunication Experts, Asma Angela James and Victor Salifu Suma as Radio/TV Experts, Mustapha M Sesay and Ethel Johnson as Print Experts, Francis Sowa as SLAJ Representative and Edward King as Representative of the Minister for Information and Communication.

This is the press statement announcing the names of the IMC Commissioners:

