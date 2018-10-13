Struggle for power and control of resources in Sierra Leone? Watch the live debate on AYV TV

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 October 2018:

“In theory, Sierra Leone has devolved many services to local government, but in practice central government maintains a grip on both resources and service delivery” says the Institute for Governance Reform (IGR) report – ‘Beyond Business as Usual: Looking Inward to Change our Story’.

According to the IGR report, weak institutional commitment of the central government to local councils, low levels of funding for service delivery as well as duplication of local council roles at the central level, pose challenges for Sierra Leone’s decentralisation programme.

last week, there was an uproar in the country following a public row between the Freetown City Mayor and the Local Government Deputy Minister.

As the struggle for the control of power and resources continues, how do we move beyond that and consolidate our post-war gains?

This Sunday at exactly 6pm on AYV on Sunday, Samuel Wise Bangura brings to the nation Andrew Lavali, Dr. Mahmoud Idriss Tarawally, Alex Bonapha and John Caulker to discuss the issues.

Watch AYV TV tomorrow Sunday, 14 October 2018, starting at 6pm.

