President Bio attends Ghana’s President’s swearing-in ceremony

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 09 January 2021:

Last Thursday, President Dr Julius Maada Bio joined colleagues Heads of states at the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect of the Republic of Ghana Nana Dankwa Addo Akufo-Addo.

Taking his oath of office, President Akufo-Addo said: “I further solemnly swear that should I at any time break this oath of office I shall submit myself to the laws of the Republic of Ghana and suffer the penalty for it. So, help me God.” He thanked his colleagues Heads of States for their attendance, which he referred to as an expression of solidarity.

Akufo-Addo called on the people of Ghana to participate in governance as citizens and not as spectators. The President also laid out his vision and priorities for his second term in office.

Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, administered the oath of office to the President and Vice President Alhaji Dr Muhamadu Bawumia.

The swearing-in ceremony marked the start of the second term into office of President Akufo-Addo, following the declaration by the Ghana Electoral Commission as winner of the presidential election which took place on Monday 7 December 2020.

