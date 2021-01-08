Storming of the United States Capitol

Ambassador Maria Brewer: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 08 January 2021:

The United States Congress has completed its Constitutionally mandated count of the Electoral College vote and affirmed the election of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Kamala D. Harris. They will be sworn into office and a peaceful transfer of power that will occur on January 20, 2021.

The criminals who committed violent acts of terror against our democracy yesterday will be held accountable in accordance with the rule of law in the United States.

Our heartfelt gratitude to the many citizens of Sierra Leone who sent messages of support during yesterday’s difficult hours.

The enduring friendship and partnership between the United States and the people of Sierra Leone will endure and thrive as we recommit to supporting and living up to our democratic ideals.

We recognize that January 6 also marked a very sad anniversary in Sierra Leone, that of the RUF entering Freetown in 1999.

We remember the many who suffered and died during that attack, which also reminds us that liberty and democracy must be continually safeguarded.

Maria Brewer is the United States’ Ambassador in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

