President Bio commits to human rights as complaints of violation  double

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 20 December 2020:

President Dr Julius Maada Bio last Thursday, spoke about the stalled constitutional review process, efforts at reforming the criminal justice system and human rights – including the ending of the death penalty in a meeting held at State House with the country’s Human Rights Commission (HRCSL).

Responding to the Commission’s 2018 and 2019 annual reports, the President praised the efforts of HRCSL in monitoring the state of human rights in the country, noting that responding to human rights questions is a very delicate balancing act.

“As part of my Government’s holistic criminal justice reform agenda which includes decluttering and upgrading detention facilities, we hold the view that mandatory custodial sentences especially for petty offences will only backload the criminal justice system again. Government is opened to discussing imposing fines or structured community service regimes rather than mandatory custodial sentences for petty offences.

“That brings me to the question of the death penalty. My Government believes in the sanctity of life of every citizen. We have maintained the moratorium on the death penalty for that reason. Although the recommendation by the Justice Cowan-led Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) was rejected by the last Government, a committee set up by my administration to revisit the issue has recommended accepting the Justice Cowan recommendation. So, my Government has moved the needle significantly on this question and we will continue making progress,” he said.

President Bio said his government has made a public commitment to look at the constitutional review process and has, therefore, approved the setting up of a Technical Committee to review the recommendations of the Justice Cowan-led CRC and advise cabinet on its recommendations.

“To conclude, Government looks forward to enriching the feedback loops and continuing the progressive engagements on human rights in Sierra Leone. We believe that a whole lot of good can come out of working together on doing our very best for Sierra Leone,” he said.

Chairperson of HRCSL, Patricia Narsu Ndanema, said she is happy presenting the 12th and 13th edition of the Commission’s reports, noting that the reports highlight ways to protect the fundamental rights and freedoms contained in the Constitution of Sierra Leone and in the international and regional agreements.

“We have assessed the human rights situation in Sierra Leone, looking at the human rights framework, laws put in place to promote and protect human rights, structures put in place where people can access their rights, structures serving as redress mechanisms for people to access when they feel that their rights have been violated,” she said.

“Your Excellency, through our complaints handling functions, the HRCSL recorded an increase in complaints from 178 in 2018 to 326 in 2019, including mobile complaints. This to a large extent is mainly due to our robust human rights awareness drive and confidence we have built for rights holders to access our service in all regional offices,” the HRCSL chair noted.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...