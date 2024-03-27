President Bio congratulates newly elected President of Senegal Bassirou Diomaye Faye

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 March 2024:

President Bio of Sierra Leone is among the first heads of State in the region to extend congratulations to the newly elected president of Senegal – Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who defeated the incumbent Macky Sall at last weekend’s polls.

President Bio has many reasons to celebrate the downfall of Macky Sall, after his government accused Macky Sall of spearheading the release of former President of Sierra Leone – Ernest Bai Koroma from house arrest, who has been charged to court for treason offences by the Bio-led government.

A delegation of ECOWAS leaders including Macky Sall and President Akufo Addo of Ghana, visited Freetown last November where they held talks with President Bio, calling for the release of former President Koroma for medical treatment in Nigeria.

Since his repatriation to Nigeria, High Court proceedings have been adjourned until the former president of Sierra Leone is medically fit to return to the country to answer treason charges.

Supporters and senior members of the ruling SLPP in Sierra Leone are blaming Macky Sall for what they describe as “Koroma escaping justice”. But supporters of Koroma’s opposition APC say that Koroma (Photo above) cannot be guaranteed justice under a Bio-led government.

In his congratulatory message to the new president of Senegal, President Bio said:

“On behalf of the people and government of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, extends his warmest congratulations to the President-elect, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, on his victory in Senegal’s presidential elections.

“This triumph is a reflection of the trust and confidence that the people of Senegal have placed in his leadership, vision, and commitment to serving his nation.

“President Bio takes immense pride in witnessing the successful democratic process that unfolded in Senegal and commends the people and Government of Senegal for their unwavering commitment to peaceful and democratic elections.

“President Bio expresses his appreciation to President Macky Sall for his leadership and friendship to Sierra Leone during his presidency.

“As Senegal embarks on this new chapter, President Bio looks forward to working closely with the President-elect, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, to strengthen the longstanding bonds between the two countries and foster even stronger regional cooperation.

“As the President-elect, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, prepares to take up the responsibilities of leading Senegal, I would like to offer him my utmost support and collaboration in enhancing the bilateral relations between our two nations. Sierra Leone stands ready to work hand in hand with his government to promote peace, sustainable development, and prosperity for the African continent.”