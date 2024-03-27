Opposition APC condemns arrest of its Organizing Secretary for the Northwest of Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 March 2024:

Following the arrest of Mr. Abubakar Boxx Konteh, the APC Organizing Secretary for the Northwest Region of Sierra Leone in Guinea last week by Sierra Leone police, facilitated and assisted by their Guinean counterparts, Lansana Dumbuya – National Secretary General of the All People’s Congress (APC) has published a statement this morning condemning the actions of the Bio-led SLPP government.

This is the full statement:

“The All People’s Congress (APC) is deeply concerned about the recent arrest of Mr. Abubakar Boxx Konteh, the APC Organizing Secretary for the North West Region, along with other esteemed members of our party in Guinea.

“This action, as reported, appears to have been carried out at the behest of the SLPP government under President Maada Bio, representing a distressing continuation of efforts to suppress and harass members of the opposition.

“Since his arrest on 23rd March 2024, Mr Konteh has not been seen or heard from by members of his family or his lawyers. The Sierra Leonean authorities in Guinea who reportedly arrested Mr Boxx have failed to provide the relevant information regarding his whereabouts or access to him while in their custody.

“The disappearance of members of our party and denial of access to justice while in detention is a worrying trend and is a blatant violation of their constitutional and human rights. We therefore demand clarification from the SL government about the whereabouts of Abu Boxx Konteh and all other members of our party arrested by the Sierra Leone security apparatus.

“His arrest, alongside our colleagues, is not only unfounded but also marks a clear deviation from the principles of democracy and political freedom we as a nation have committed to uphold.

“This recent move by the SLPP Government is in complete violation of the Agreement for National Unity, which was signed with the hope of fostering a harmonious working relationship between Sierra Leone’s ruling and opposition parties.

“Such actions not only undermine the democratic fabric of our nation but also jeopardize the peace and stability that all Sierra Leoneans cherish.

“We respectfully ask the government of the Republic of Guinea to intervene in ensuring the rights and freedoms of all Sierra Leoneans within its borders are preserved and protected in accordance with regional and international law.

“The APC reiterates its commitment to the principles of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law.

“We stand against the use of state power to intimidate, harass, or unjustly detain individuals based on their political beliefs or affiliations. The government must cease these unwarranted actions and work towards genuine dialogue and reconciliation, in line with the Agreement for National Unity, to ensure the political stability and peace of Sierra Leone.

“We also urge the international community and organizations dedicated to the protection of human rights and democracy to take note of these developments in Sierra Leone and in Guinea and lend their voice in calling for the respect of democratic principles and the immediate release of our members.

“The APC remains steadfast in its resolve to work for the betterment of Sierra Leone and its people. We will not be deterred by these acts of intimidation and will continue to strive for a Sierra Leone where freedom, justice, and democracy are upheld for all.”

Writing on Twitter today, the opposition APC leader in Parliament – Abdul Kargbo MP said:

“The opposition in Parliament joins the party to demand for the immediate release of Comrade Abu Bakarr Boxx Konteh who was arrested in Guinea.”