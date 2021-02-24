President Bio declares Sulima a potential tourism centre of attraction

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 February 2021:

Last Saturday, President Dr Julius Maada Bio visited Sulima in Pujehun District, Southern Province of Sierra Leone, to thank local people for supporting his bid for the presidency. He said that Sulima which is about 406 kilometres from the capital city, Freetown, should become a centre of tourism.

Addressing local people in Krio and their native Mende language, the President said: “We are here to thank you and to say we have not forgotten you. We are here because you chose me as your preferred candidate and voted me to become the president of Sierra Leone. I know Sulima very well and I know what to do to make life easier for you. My minsters of tourism and fisheries have all been here before”.

President Bio said that in addition to the free quality education, his government is also working hard to bring solar-powered streetlights to the area, adding that apart from the investment in education to make their children grow up and take care of Sulima, Sorogbeima and Sierra Leone, they are also working hard to make Sulima a centre for tourism in the country.

He commended the women for the display of their handicrafts, encouraged them to attract more tourists and assured the people of Sulima that like all other parts of Sierra Leone, development is coming.

Addressing the President, Minister of Tourism – Madam Memunatu Pratt, said that just after her appointment as minister in 2018, she comducted a general study of tourism development in the country, and found that Sulima has a huge tourism potential because of its over 40 kilometre stretch of beach and a very rich culture.

She assured the President that with tourism as one of the key areas to transform the economy, Sulima presents a very big opportunity because it is a virgin area, adding that the ministry’s intervention in Sulima would bring prosperity through tourism.

Last year, the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs with support from UNDP, trained several women of Sulima on entrepreneurship development skills for alternative livelihood enhancement, for which the Minister was pleased to see display of Handicrafts by Sulima women.

Sulima is a coastal town in the South of Sierra Leone that borders Sierra Leone and Liberia by sea. It is known for its natural beauty, segmented ports for fishing and over 40 kilometres of sandy beach.

