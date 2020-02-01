President Bio departs Freetown on a ten-day business trip abroad

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 1 February 2020:

President Dr Julius Maada Bio has departed Sierra Leone today for South Africa to attend the ‘Investing in African Mining Indaba 2020’, billed as the largest of such conferences in Africa.

According to State House Media and Communications Unit report, President Bio will be delivering a keynote address at the event, which will be hosted in Cape Town, South Africa from Monday 3rd – 6th February 2020.

Tom Quinn, the Head of Content for Mining Indaba said that: “The theme for Investing in African Mining Indaba 2020 is ‘Optimising Growth and Investment in the Digitised Mining Economy’ – and President Julius Maada Wonie Bio is the new generation African leaders, recognising that innovation and technology will drive mining investments on the continent”.

Last year, the Mining Indaba attracted around a thousand delegates, including CEOs of reputable mining companies, financiers, investors, government ministers and Heads of State, including the President of South Africa and the President of Ghana.

“President Bio has been recognised to deliver the keynote address for his admirable leadership in promoting reforms and safeguarding national interests in Sierra Leone’s mining sector,” says State House in Freetown.

Following the event in South Africa, President Bio will attend the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa from 9th – 10th February 2020.

The theme for the summit is: “Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development”.

During the AU summit, the President will present a report as Chairperson of the Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government on the Reform of the United Nations Security Council.

The summit will also discuss progress on the institutional reform of the African Union, the African Continental Free Trade Area and Peace and Security.

President Bio has suspended or terminated the contracts of several mining companies in the country, with massive effects on the country’s export revenue. Thousands of jobs have also been lost as a result.

The President must now find new investors willing to risk their cash in what is fast becoming a volatile investment climate in the country.

