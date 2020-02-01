Security of deputy internal affairs minister Leema accused of killing a young man today

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 1 February 2020:

Tonight there are mixed reports coming from Freetown about the shooting of a young man earlier today, whose body was found lying next to the residential property of Sierra Leone’s deputy internal affairs minister – Lahai Lawrence Leema in Juba, Freetown.

Some reports say the young man was seen lying on the ground alive with blood stained trousers, after he was allegedly shot by the deputy minster’s security officer, and was heard screaming for help.

According to other reports, gunshot was heard coming from the direction of the minister’s house just before the young man who is now believed to be dead, was seen lying on the ground.

So far, there has been no statement about the killing from either the police or the deputy minister.

The controversial deputy minister of internal affairs along with the minister, have operational responsibility for the country’s police force. But few in Sierra Leone expect a fair investigation into this shooting.

Some commentators are speculating that the young man may have been injured inside the property of the deputy minister and then thrown out and left for dead.

Others say that it is likely he was wounded elsewhere and then dumped outside the controversial deputy minister’s property in order to implicate him in a murder case. (Photo: Lahai Lawrence Leema).

Will the facts ever be known? Can the police be trusted to conduct an impartial investigation into the alleged killing of this young man?

The controversial deputy minister of internal affairs has been accused of perpetuating and promoting violence a few weeks ago, when he was seen at the back of his vehicle driving past the opposition APC office with a Kalashnikov gun pointed at APC supporters.

Several people were injured in the ensuing rioting that took place outside the APC party office, with APC supporters accusing the SLPP of attacking them with stones and machetes.

Video below showing the deputy internal affairs minister in his vehicle at the rioting which took place outside the APC party office a few weeks ago, prompting accusations of his involvement in instigating political violence in the country:

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...