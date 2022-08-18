President Bio discusses post-riot national healing with tribal heads in Freetown 

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 August 2022:

President Dr Julius Maada Bio, this week met with tribal heads in the Western Area of the country’s capital Freetown to discuss their role in government’s efforts at consolidating peace and democracy and seeking justice, following the August 10 violence that claimed innocent lives.

According to State House report, President Julius Maada Bio said he was pleased to meet the tribal heads at State House to engage them on various issues, including the 10 August 2022 violence which he described as an insurrection.

He said the insurrection was an unfortunate event, in which a group of people had organised young people to cause mayhem in some parts of the country including the Western Area.

He added that notwithstanding the economic difficulties around the world, his government has made great efforts to cushion the pressure on citizens, noting that he is also working on a long-lasting solution such as government’s Human Capital Development programme.

“In the last four years, my government has succeeded in cleaning the image of this country. That is why we are being invited severally to chair and co-chair many meetings of development that will benefit the country,” he said.

The President also said that his government has reviewed and changed many of the country’s laws to ensure that society is safe, progressive and free for all citizens irrespective of where they are.

He however assured the tribal heads that his government will investigate all those who were involved in the August 10 insurrection.

Speaking on behalf of the Tribal Heads – Chief S.O Gbekie, thanked the President for the invite, adding that one of their roles is to help the police to maintain law and order in their various localities.

He said they totally condemned the violent acts and urged the government to launch an investigation into the matter so as to bring all those involved to face the law.

He spoke about the various gains so far made by the president and his government to help bring development to the country.

