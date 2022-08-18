APC parliamentary leader chericoco takes charge and debunks lies and false allegations against our party – Op ed

Kabs Kanu: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 August 2022:

We do not have a party Chairman, so our APC Parliamentary chair, Hon. Chernor Bah (Chericoco) should also engage in constructive dialogue with the international community, consensus groups and organizations and stakeholders to give the APC side of the story.

APC had nothing to do with the August 10 demonstration but one person who hates the APC is doing all the talking, all the engagements and virtually blackmailing us to the world.

The demonstration was planned and staged by the PEOPLE’S POWER IN POLITICS (PPP) . They have released a public statement, , explaining everything and owning complete responsibility. For this President to keep going around and meeting people and lying to them that the demonstration was a coup attempt and a terrorist plot by the APC is very deceitful, dangerous and unfair to our party.

There is nothing that stops Hon. Chericoco (Photo) from taking the initiative to repel and debunk President Bio’s lies and diabolical and subterranean moves to paint the APC to the world as a terrorist party that is so desperate for power that it could not even wait for the elections and sent youths and people into the streets to engage in violence.

President Bio, through his lies, is endangering the lives and well- being of members of our political party; and he is even endangering the existence of our party. No wonder SLPP mobs are threatening our lives and even extending it to our families.

No wonder our people in Freetown and the North are being exterminated by death squads of the SLPP led by Deputy Internal Affairs Minister Lahai Lawrence Leema and top Kamajor commanders in the Army like Hydara Amara and Desmond Bockarie.

Peter Alfred Conteh is President Bio’s puppet and plaything being used to destroy our party. Now, we know that this incorrigible Alfred Conteh was never a member of our party, and he does not have the love of our party in his heart.

For him to join our enemies to lie on our party to the BBC that APC malcontents staged the demonstration is the worst betrayal since Judas Iscariot sold Jesus Christ for 30 pieces of silver to the Jews. Even worthy comrades now deceased will be turning in their graves in anger at this great betrayal of our party by Peter Alfred Conteh.

Chericoco needs to step up in the vacuum and save the name and future of our party by giving the world our own side of the story. We were not a party to the demonstrations. Why are we sitting down and allowing ourselves to be framed by these nebulous political ghouls?

