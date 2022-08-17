Torrential rains in Freetown

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 17 August 2022:

It is still raining; Freetonians please stay safe. Although Freetown City Council’s flood mitigation activities this year were significantly reduced because of financial constraints, we are pleased that most of the areas we covered fared well during and after the torrential rains of the past three days as shown in the assessment below.

Yesterday I visited Culvert and Kroo Bay communities where we did not conduct flood mitigation and where rivers overflowed during Sunday’s torrential rain.

It was interesting to hear residents themselves explain that flooding was exacerbated by the effects of deforestation (silt running down from the hills) and the construction of properties in waterways.

I continue to advocate for the protection of the Western Area Peninsula green belt and the implementation of an effective, environmentally sensitive building permit regime through devolution of that function to local councils.

#FreetownTheTreeTown continues with the replanting of 50,000 trees just completed and the planting of 100,000 new trees underway. #TransformFreetown

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...