President Bio in Liberia for celebration of independence

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 July 2019:

President Julius Maada Bio and the First Lady Madam Fatima Bio, are in Monrovia to celebrate today’s anniversary of Liberia’s 172nd Independence.

President Bio of Sierra Leone is attending alongside other West African leaders, including President Alpha Conde of Guinea and President Alassane Ouattara of the Ivory Coast.

Arriving in Monrovia yesterday, president Bio held private meetings with Liberia’s president George M. Weah, and the president of the African Development Bank – Dr. Akinwumi Adesina.

According to State House report from Freetown, president Bio also held a private meeting with a Qatari investment group yesterday, to discuss investment opportunities in Sierra Leone. (Photo: President Bio and president Weah).

President Bio and Mrs Fatima Bio are in Monrovia with a delegation that includes – Attorney General and Minister of Justice, and several others.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

