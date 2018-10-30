President Bio launches Sierra Leone’s first directorate of science, technology and innovation

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 October 2018:
President Julius Maada Bio has unveiled Sierra Leone’s first Directorate of Science and Technology (DST) at State House, to support government’s delivery on development and boost innovation and entrepreneurship.
Chief Minister, Professor David Francis, who chaired the ceremony and had presided over its creation, said the directorate would use science, technology and innovation to deliver key aspects of government business in the areas of e-health, e-government, e-education and e-security.
He assured the gathering that the team of young and brilliant minds would work across government departments and agencies to change the future of Sierra Leone though science, technology and innovation.
He said this this would also improve technology, create wealth, boost education and sustainable development and transform the country.
The newly appointed Chief Innovation Officer at the Directorate, Dr Moinina David Sengeh (Photo above), said that science, technology and innovation are vital to solving twenty-first-century problems, adding that scientific research would produce discoveries to improve lives and societies.
The young scientist also added that there are prospects for technological breakthroughs that would revolutionise commerce and knowledge-sharing. He disclosed that innovation would inspire people to seek new solutions to persistent problems.
David Sengeh confirmed that his office has in the last few months, collaborated across government and other institutions in and out of Sierra Leone. He stated that his office would work with the Commissioner General of the National Revenue Authority, in particular, to introduce an Electronics Cash Register system that would help improve revenue mobilisation in the country.
He said he is working closely with the Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Roads Safety Authority, where they have already used available data to discover that 281,000 government vehicles were registered during the past ten years, and that 4,694 of the 281,000 government owned vehicles were unaccounted for by the former government.
He promised to work with the ministries of education and health to make their organisations effective through technology and innovation.
Officially declaring the Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation open to the public, President Julius Maada Bio thanked Dr Sengeh for accepting his offer to join him in translating his dream of transforming Sierra Leone through science, technology and innovation.
He told the gathering that he has created the DST to enhance human capacity development and to create the enabling environment for local and foreign innovators to freely invest in the country. He added that innovation was good for Sierra Leone, the economy and people.
President Bio assured the team at DST of his government’s commitment to not only supporting the initiative financially, but to also making sure that they deliver for the ultimate success and growth of the country.
Whilst supporters of the government regard the new DSTI department as a useful initiative, critics and doubters say that until the government can improve access to electricity and its reliability, investing in technology and innovation will always be waste of resources.
I honestly do not believe that Steve Job would have dreamt of turning up to a business meeting wearing a pair of tight rastafarian coloured leggings. Please let us take this role very seriously.
With all due respect, David is not the only Sierra Leonean with PhD in science and technology. What has he invented that has gone into production and market? So please dont compare him with Steve Job. Different kettle of fish.
He has lived outside Sierra leone far too long and must learn to respect our culture. That’s all I am saying.
As regards his ability to make a difference in Sierra Leone, let’s wait and see, because I suspect he is far more good at spending time in the lab carrying out research than making things happen within and across complex organisational systems. The jury is out, We are waiting.
Could this chief innovation officer not be better and respectfully dressed? Look at what he has got on to address his audience at State House – Jungle jogging pants or female leggings. This is ridiculous. What example is he setting for young people.
He has to remember that he is not in a pot smoking den but a respectable public office where standards must be kept high. His rastafarian dressing has no place in our culture or public office. This is disappointing.
I think he is going to be a waste of space and money. Poor taxpayers spending their hard earned cash on a ragamuffin.
Great initiative. I appreciate the fact that some would consider this effort misplaced; that the country must first secure access to electricity and portable drinking water before embarking on developing a national technology directorate.
But I think otherwise. The choice here for Sierra Leone isn’t binary. Development of a national technology directorate must go hand-in-glove with expanding access to electricity and drinkable water to produce synergies in the country’s growth. Imagine what the tech directorate could do about revenue mobilization when they partner with NRA?
Consider just how efficiently that country’s scare resources could be deployed if relevant tools are developed by these technologists? I’ll also add the cost of creating these technologies in the private sector would be astronomically high.
Would you have preferred someone “better dressed” but ill-prepared for the task ahead? The African continent is peopled with incompetent yet ostentatiously clad public officials. Focus should be on David’s contribution to his country and not his appearance. I never saw investors in the US fail to take seriously Steve Jobs’ business pronouncements or his contribution to the economy simply because he wasn’t attired in the usual Wall Street suit and tie. Just my 2 cents!