President Bio leads memorial service for Wellington fire victims at State House

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 November 2021:

Yesterday Wednesday 10 November 2021, President Dr Julius Maada Bio presided over a remembrance and thanksgiving service at State House to mark the end of a 3-day national mourning after the November 5 Wellington fire disaster that killed over 100 people and left many seriously injured.

Sheik Alie Kallay and Rev. Fr. Vincent Davies both delivered sermons on behalf of the Christian and Muslim communities in the country as they prayed for those that have died and their families.

President Dr Julius Maada Bio said it was a solemn moment for the country, a sad moment that the nation should come out together to prevent such disaster from happening in future.

“We are here as a nation to mourn the passing of so many of our compatriots who lost their lives in the tragic disaster. As we mourn the deaths of our brothers and sisters, it is also an opportunity for us to think about the many, who are still in the different hospitals, experiencing and enduring excruciating pain,” he stated.

The President further stated that the country has had so many moments of suffering that could be prevented to reduce the pain Sierra Leoneans have gone through.

He, therefore, called on everyone to embrace each other, devoid of political belonging, to reason together for the good of the country.

“As the chief mourner, I want to take this opportunity, on behalf of the nation, to thank our foreign partners for your timely intervention. You have proven that you are partners in need and partners indeed. May their souls receive merciful judgment,” he concluded.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...