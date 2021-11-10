Sierra Leone receives 15 tons of medical supplies from UAE to care for oil tanker fire victims

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 November 2021:

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr Austin Demby yesterday received fifteen tons of assorted medical supplies on behalf of the government of Sierra Leone, which arrived at the Lungi International Airport, donated by the government of the United Arab Emirates to help care for victims of last week’s oil tanker fire disaster in Freetown.

Receiving the items, Dr. Demby said he is pleased with the timely response from the UAE in supporting Sierra Leone during a time of need.

He described the fire incident which took the lives of one hundred people as a sad moment for Sierra Leone, particularly the affected families and therefore encouraged everyone to join the national effort to provide care and comfort for both the victims and the families of the deceased.

He said that since the incident, the government has deployed all its resources and commended medical doctors and all frontline workers involved in the response.

The health minister also lauded Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the UAE, Rashid Sesay for promptly engaging the UAE authorities, while describing him as a strong advocate for Sierra Leone in the UAE. He assured that the government will do its best to ensure that survivors recover fully.

Sierra Leone and the UAE have strong bilateral relations.

