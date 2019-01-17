President Bio receives National Assets Commission report

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 17 January 2019:

The National Assets and Government Property Commission was at State House yesterday, where its Chairman – Abu Hindolo Moseray, presented the commission’s Report for 2018 to president Julius Maada Bio.

Abu Hindolo Moseray, said the 2018 report covers major activities his Commission has undertaken, since his appointment six months ago.

He said his team have carried out work to improve the corporate image of the Commission, through public sensitisation and collaboration with other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAS).

He also said that the Commission is working with MDAs to develop a National Assets Policy and compile a comprehensive National Assets Register using an integrated computer software.

“The Commission is collaborating with line ministries to develop a national data-base of Government Vehicles and Real Estate. This is to establish mechanism for the responsible use of government vehicles and transparent leasing of state lands, allocation and acquisition of real estate. The report also details the prospects and challenges facing the need to collaborate with these MDAs.

“The Commission believes that with this proposed project and the strengthened collaboration with MDAs, transparency and accountability in the handling of government’s assets and properties will considerably improve in the years ahead. The misuse, abuse and the seeming impunity with which government’s properties and assets are being abused will be a thing of the past,” he assured.

Receiving the report, president Bio thanked the leadership of the Commission for their hard work and for putting the report together, saying that there has been challenges in accounting for state assets.

He stated that with the confidence reposed in the chairman of the commission, the leadership of the Commission is expected to produce a comprehensive national asset register, so that government can properly account for state properties.

“I want to encourage you together with all the other MDAs to cooperate so that we can have the National Assets Register as soon as possible. As a Government that is particularly interested in probity, accountability and transparency, we want to be able, at the end of the day, to account for what belongs to the state, manage and account for everything that belongs to the state,” president Bio said.

