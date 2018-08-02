President Bio returns home hale and hearty 

State House Media: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 2 August 2018:

President Julius Maada Bio returned home yesterday, Wednesday, after attending the ECOWAS – ECCAS Summit which took place on 30th – 31st July 2018, in Lomé, Togo.

President Bio’s return has drawn the curtain on the mischievous rumours regarding ill-health. With his enduring commitment to serving the people, upon his arrival at the Lungi International Airport, president Julius Maada Bio proceeded to his office at State House to complete the day’s work.

This was contrary to the usual routine, wherein past Presidents from overseas trips will prefer to go home and rest.

In a very upbeat mood and relaxed manner, president Bio was greeted by throngs of people along the streets of the capital, as he was driven to State House.

As he waved to ordinary people, many showed uncontrolled emotion of joy, whilst other excited people described the rumour of ill health as cheap, evil and unpatriotic against the President.

Earlier in Lomé on Tuesday 31st July 2018, during the closing ceremony of the 53rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, president Julius Maada Bio was appointed by his colleagues to propose the vote of thanks.

Also, en route to Freetown, president Julius Maada Bio made a brief stop in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, where the First Lady – Mrs. Fatima Bio is attending an international conference.

