President Bio seeks increased trade with Vietnam

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 25 September 2021:

Last Thursday, President Dr Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone held “a productive bilateral meeting” with the President of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on the margins of the 76th UN General Assembly in New York, according to Freetown State House report.

Bio commended President Nguyen Xuan Phuc for his leadership in moving Vietnam forward, adding that Southeast Asian countries have made enormous strides in many areas. He stated that Sierra Leone could learn a lot from Vietnam – not just in agriculture but also in other areas of interest to both countries.

During the last 18 years the exports of Vietnam to Sierra Leone have increased at an annualised rate of 14.6%, from $854,000 in 2000 to $9.9 million in 2018.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc is said to have praised President Julius Maada Bio for maintaining political and social stability in the resource-rich West African nation and thanked him for his kind words on Vietnam’s development.

The Vietnamese President formally invited President Bio to visit his country and expressed desire for the two countries to establish diplomatic relations.

“I am confident that under your leadership the cooperation will grow stronger and stronger. I am looking forward to welcoming you in Vietnam,” President Phuc stated.

President Bio in reply, said: “I accept the invitation very kindly, and I am delighted for the series of proposals to establish cooperation between our two countries”.

Both Presidents agreed on exploring trade and investment opportunities.

