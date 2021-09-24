Questions raised about the honesty of president Bio’s speech at the UN General Assembly

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 September 2021:

President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, spoke at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, about the progress his government has made in improving the democratic space, governance, and prosperity of the people of Sierra Leone.

In what many of his critics have described as a speech cut out of a textbook written by his Foreign Affairs Minister – former Bradford University peace studies lecturer Professor David Francis, president Bio spoke about ‘justice for all’.

“Building resilient and inclusive post-COVID societies involves increasing access to justice in a safe and secure society. In Sierra Leone, we have expanded legal aid services to poor and under-served persons and established special courts to fast-track cases for sexual offences, social security, corruption, and small claims among others.”

But questions are being asked about his role in covering up the killings of innocent civilians in Makeni, Tombo and Pademba Road prison where dozens of people were shot dead by his security forces in cold blood with impunity. To date, no one has been brought to justice as families of those killed continue to suffer in silence.

“President Bio has got blood on his hands,” a relative of one of those killed in Makeni told the Sierra Leone Telegraph.

Read the full statement delivered by President Bio at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly:

Statement delivered by HE President Maada Bio UNGA 76th Session Wednesday September 22 2021

