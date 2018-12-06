President Bio speaks about his commitment to human capital development

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 December 2018:

Last Sunday, 2nd December 2018, president Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone joined other world leaders in asserting their commitment to investing in human capital development.

Speaking at the Mandela 100 Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa, president Bio reassured of his government’s strong commitment to and prioritisation of human capital development.

The president was invited as special guest of the World Bank President Jim Yong to join other world leaders.

President Bio said his government prioritises human capacity building as a foundation for the country’s economic and social development.

He said that in the absence of quality education, it would be difficult to move the development process forward; and noted that without access to quality education, children would not have the right start in life.

The president told his colleagues Heads of State that, as part of his commitment to the provision of quality and accessible education for all Sierra Leoneans, his government has doubled its education budget to 21%, with promise of further increase.

“I made this commitment as president because it is my responsibility to the citizens. By prioritising and investing in our children through quality teaching and learning inputs, my government is investing in human capital growth and empowering the youths to be the generation that will end poverty in our lifetime,” he said.

In another engagement, president Julius Maada Bio and team met members of the Congressional Black Caucus, led by congress woman Barbara Lee.

The president discussed possible areas of cooperation and engagement, especially on ways to lever Congressional and US investment in Sierra Leone.

The Mandela 100 Global Citizen Festival is a historic stage for not only donor countries but also for African countries standing up for Mandela’s hope for the future, making sure that Africa was standing up and getting its voice heard.

This year’s festival brought together its largest contingency of Heads of State, dignitaries, a group of the world’s most talented artists and influencers, and thousands of global citizens to celebrate the centenary of Nelson Mandela.

Source credit: Sierra Leone State House Media and Communications Unit

