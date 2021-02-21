President Bio speaks about his government’s successes

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 February 2021:
Speaking in the southern provincial district of Pujehun last Friday, President Dr Julius Maada Bio said that in the next eighteen months his government will build and furnish a Junior and Senior Secondary School of Excellence exclusively for girls.
“It will cater for 300 pupils…It will be a full boarding school with state-of-the-art facilities. As it is a new secondary boarding school, we will plan for its future growth and expansion… We are building in a green zone to enhance the landscape, support the teaching of biology through maintaining the natural vegetation at the location, and keeping a land bank for future development,” he said.
The President noted that his government has so far granted full tuition waivers for all pupils at the Basic and Senior Secondary education level for all 326 approved schools that benefit from government financial support.
He added that 18,318 pupils are benefitting from school feeding, 415,866 students have received free teaching and learning materials and core textbooks; and two School buses have been provided to serve thousands of students in the district.
President Bio further stated that his government would continue to provide support for agriculture in all chiefdoms throughout the district. He said they are making available 200 hectares of new cocoa variety farms for 200 farmers in Galiness, Barry and Sorogbema chiefdoms in the 2020/2021 farming season.
“We are also developing 109 hectares of Inland Valley Swamp for rice cultivation in Dama, Gaura, Koya and Tonkia chiefdoms for 211 households in 2020/2021 farming season. The developed swamps will promote double-cropping per year with expected yield of three to four metric tons per hectare with improved seed rice variety,” he said.
Regarding infrastructure, the President said in addition to ongoing work, government would tar 3 km of township roads in Bandajuma Sowa and throughout the district. He said his government has funded 100 solar-powered boreholes with 15 standposts for each town to serve about 12,000 people in Pujehun Kanga Chiefdom, Masam Kpaka Potoru Barri and Zimmi Makpele chiefdoms.
The President was also taken on a conducted tour of the Socfin Agricultural Company’s oil palm plantation in Malen Chiefdom, where in 2019 a refinery was commissioned to process over 100 tons of crude palm oil per day, that is producing cooking oil, soap and margarine for the local market.
“Our continuing relationship with SOCFIN demonstrates our recognition that agro-based production and industries are critical to economic development and supportive of our core commitment to improving food security. I am also informed that SOCFIN supplies two local refineries in Freetown, and Sierra Leone has become a net exporter of palm oil. I am, therefore, happy to commission this important production factory,” he said.
Election promises made by politicians like Bio, should be treated with a pinch of salt. As the president visits the South, making all sorts of recycled promises and promising pet projects that we know will never come to fruition, my only interpretation of his visit is like he is firing the first salvos of the 2023 presidential campaign. This is another way of Bio, tactically admitting that he hasn’t delivered the goods he promised his voters back in 2018.
After three years in office, and judging by his performance so far, its only right he goes to the political heartland of the SLPP to explain the lack of progress and the promises he made when he was seeking office. More than anyone, Bio knows his lack of delivery of his political promises and the never ending corruption cases under his watch, have for all intents and purposes weaken the spirit of his democratic credentials, for which his most avid supporters hold him to.
The people that trusted Bio with their votes are now feeling completely disorientated, and in their judgement a complete let down. Their standard of living is worse than when he took the oath of office. A wasted vote of the highest order. Although, people say politicians can’t be trusted with their promises. The reality of course, majority of campaign pledges are delivered by politicians that are determined to see them through. We live in an age of political cynicism by the average voter. Bio’s action reinforces that belief.
President Bio has a mandate to transform our nation from the bottom – up and nothing will get him distracted. By 2023 most of the District Headquarters will have basic necessities. My only concern is, the EDSA company responsible for the distribution of Electricity are faced with serious challenges because members and supporters of the destructive APC party are destroying transformers and cables in their strongholds. They are enemies of progress and they are even stealing granite stones from some of the ongoing road construction in their strongholds. May the Almighty continue to bless President Bio.
President Bio has missed another opportunity at a moment when he had the nation’s attention to kill and bury all the allegations and rumours swirling around his administration over unrefined corruption. Does the President know how to milk an opportunity to the fullest? He only needed to digress from the main theme of his address (building fully equipped schools) to touch on the alleged corruption involving himself, his wife, David Francis ,and other key members of his government. Speaking off script, and from the heart, the President was in an unbeatable position to cut the ground from underneath the Africanist Press and Chernor Bar to force us to regain confidence in him? Or is it a case of being defenseless – guilty as charged?
A picture tells a thousand words – just look at those incompetent Potbelly criminals wearing masks pretending that they know exactly what they are talking about.(lol) This President is a war criminal that has now killed 40 innocent unarmed prisoners and countless youths in Makeni since he took over power. He has promoted discord and stoked the fires of hatred and here he is shamelessly talking about his governments success. What success? Is a shoddily implemented Poor quality Education program something even worth debating about? Whats all the bragging and brouhaha about? Are you not even slightly ashamed Mr President to even boast about feeding 18,000 hungry school children from government revenues that they are entitled to as citizens of this poor nation of ours? Shoe shine boys that used to shine boots until they reflected like spanking new mirrors, criminals that crawl along like snails because of their huge oxygen-sized potbellies are out there again fooling the struggling masses that are forever languishing in abject poverty with deceits and their lies – we are developing this,…and that…and this – Ignoramuses without a plan or a conscience, that’s who they are.
I just cannot understand how anyone can support this President that was among the architects of anarchy in our beloved Sierra Leone;Yep,this President participated in the overthrow of legitimate power in Sierra Leone that forced the gates of hell to open and unleashed all its frightening demons onto our beloved nation.How can any sane person support a vain madman that promotes tribalism through and through? This President and his cronies do not have a credible,sustainable vision for this nation;Answer – where are the sprawling,life-changing affordable housing projects for millions of people without a place to call their home?When will these dummies understand that the best ways to enhance the standards of living of poor people is to first give them a place to call their home,and everything else will easily fall in their rightful places.Goodness gracious!
What have these greedy imposters that call themselves Professors that are gobbling huge salaries achieved thus far in the interest of our beloved Sierra Leone?Give those positions they are holding to prudent,industrious and discerning King Jimmy Market women and i bet you my last penny in the bank that our lovely nation will be in reliable,good hands and much better off than it is now.Word.