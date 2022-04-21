President Bio visits ongoing development projects in his hometown of Bonthe

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 April 2022:

President Julius Maada Bio has completed a conducted tour of development projects – including works at water supply sites, mini-grids and road networks that are taking place in his hometown of Bonthe, under the supervision of the Ministries of Energy, Works and Water Resources.

At the Bonthe Water Supply Project sites which is fully funded by the Government of Sierra Leone, the President was greeted and taken around by Minister of Water Resources, Philip Karimu Lansana; the Board Chairman of the Sierra Leone Water Company (SALWACO), Mohamed Alieu Jalloh; Managing Director, George Lamin Vandi; Deputy Managing Director, Albert Harrison Harvey; and the SALWACO team.

Other ongoing projects in Bonthe include green energy solutions and mini-grid electrification, as well roads construction.

The President also visited teaching staff and students of the Bonthe Technical College, now affiliated to Njala University, a rural comprehensive public research university with its main campus in Njala and Bo.

On 19 June 2021 Minister of Energy, Alhaji Kanja Sesay, symbolically erected electricity poles on Bonthe Island to mark the physical commencement of the Bonthe City Electrification Project. He said, at the time, that the Bonthe Island project was behind other township electrification projects in implementation because it was among the second set of towns approved for the project.

