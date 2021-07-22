President Bio’s cabinet approves Gender Empowerment Bill for parliamentary debate  

SLAWIJ Communications: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 July 2021:

Ministers of Cabinet under the leadership of President Julius Maada Bio yesterday Wednesday, approved the ‘Gender Empowerment Bill’ put forward and sponsored by the Minister of Gender and Children’s Affairs Ms. Manty Tarawalli.

Minister of Gender and Children’s Affairs Ms. Manty Tarawalli said “as a woman and line Minister, I am elated, excited and proud of His Excellency and my colleagues for supporting this landmark Bill.”

She added that the Bill will change the dynamics for women and increase opportunities across the country from local communities to districts and cities.

The Bill has four key provisions: 30% reserved seats for women in politics, 30% appointment positions for women, Access to finance and Gender mainstreaming and budgeting.

The Minister further stated that the Gender Empowerment Bill is a manifesto promise by President Julius Maada Bio which is about to be delivered “his tok N do leadership style is once more demonstrated through this Bill”, she said.

Ms. Manty Tarawalli said the Bill will be gazetted immediately and put on the schedule for Parliament sitting after they resume from recess.

About SLAWIJ

SLAWIJ is the organisation representing and promoting Sierra Leonean women in journalism.

