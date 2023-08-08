President Bio’s proposed Elections Review Committee is a sham aimed at diverting attention from rigged election results

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 August 2023:

President Bio’s announcement in Parliament last week that he will soon be setting up a committee led by the country’s vice president – Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh to review the country’s elections processes, including the working of the Electoral Commission, may be taking little traction in a few quarters, especially among supporters of his ruling SLPP party.

But for the main opposition APC and critics, the president’s proposal is seen as just another lame gimmick, aimed at buying time in the hope that the international community and the APC will now accept the controversial June 2023 elections results announced by the Electoral Commission, and move on.

Since the announcement of those results, both the international community and the opposition APC are calling for the electoral commission to publish all polling station results to ensure they are credible, transparent and can stand to scrutiny.

The opposition APC are refusing to work with the government, accusing President Bio of stealing the people’s votes by rigging the ballots.

A quiet storm is brewing between the ruling SLPP and the main opposition APC, which if not addressed soon, could lead to serious political instability in the country.

Writing on Twitter yesterday, former President of the Sierra Leone Bar Association and Human Rights Lawyer – Barrister Basita Michael, criticised President Bio’s proposed elections review committee. This is what she says: