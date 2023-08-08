Sierra Leone requests extradition of former Police Chief from Liberia for alleged coup plot

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 August 2023:

Former Chief Superintendent of the Sierra Leonean Police – Mohammed Yetey Turay, was detained last weekend by Liberian Police after tip-off from Sierra Leone Police who say they are conducting investigations into alleged plot to topple the Bio-led government.

Mohammed Yetey Turay has been living in Liberia since his dismissal along with several other officers from the force two years ago.

It is not clear whether Sierra Leone and Liberia have an extradition agreement that should make it possible for Turay to be handed over to the authorities in Sierra Leone. But it is more than likely he will be handed over, given the longstanding close relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

Given these reported arrests in Sierra Leone, questions are being asked as to whether there was indeed an attempted plot to overthrow the Bio-led government or not. Many now believe that this is simply a cover-up by President Bio to crackdown on the opposition as August 10 approaches.

It may be recalled that on August 10, 2022, over thirty young, unarmed citizens were shot dead by security forces in a peaceful demonstration against rising cost of living across the country. The killing was condemned by Amnesty International and other human rights groups.

Following the killing, President Bio announced on national television that those involved were terrorists plotting to destabilise the country.

Two weeks ago, the police published a press release stating that they are investigating alleged plot to conduct violent attacks against state institutions and civilians, planned to take place during street protests between August 7 and August 10, 2023, by senior army officers and others.

Despite calls for the names of those the police said have been arrested to be published, there has been no response, prompting critics to conclude that the alleged coup plot is a smokescreen to conduct widespread crackdown against the opposition in the country.

According to reports, Chief Superintendent Turay’s daughter-in-law, Juliana Turay, was yesterday refused request to visit Turay (Photo above), who is being held in detention in the Liberia National Police headquarters.

“Juliana Turay defended her father-in-law’s innocence, asserting that he had not returned to Sierra Leone since arriving in Liberia in March 2022. She highlighted that he had only travelled to Ghana once to visit his grandchildren and had remained in Liberia ever since. Despite the allegations, she stated that no concrete evidence had been presented by the Liberia National Police to support the accusation,” Frontpage Africa reported yesterday.

Concern is growing for the safety and welfare of Chief Superintendent Turay, should he be extradited to Sierra Leone. His daughter-in-law has appealed to the Liberian government not to send him to Sierra Leone where he may not receive justice.