President Julius Maada Bio announces second wave of ministers

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 1 May 2018:

In fulfilling the challenges of establishing an inclusive government, president Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone is today reported by State House to have shown leadership in achieving a regional balance in appointing his second wave of ministers.

Bio’s all new look list of 19 ministerial appointees has attracted favourable response for its regional balance and diversity, though short on gender balance.

According to State House, out of the 19 appointees, there are 6 from the North; 4 from the South; 3 from the Western Area – Freetown; and 6 from the East. They are as follows:

Chief Minister – Professor David J. Francis (East); Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation – Dr. Alie Kabba – Photo (East); Minister of Planning and Economic Development – Mrs Nabeela F.Tunis (Née Koromah) (Western Area).

Minister of Technical and Higher Education – Professor Aiah Gbakima (East); Minister of Works and Public Assets – Mr. Raymond Ernest Denison de’Souza George (Western Area); Minister of Trade and Industry – Mr. Peter Bayuku Konteh (North).

Minister of Transport and Aviation – Mr. Kabineh M. Kallon (East); Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources – Dr. Morie Manyeh (East); Minister of Lands, Housing and Environment – Dr. Denis Sandy (South); Minister of Agriculture and Forestry – Mr. Joseph J. Ndanema (South); Minister of Youth Affairs – Mohamed Bangura (North).

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development – Mr. Anthony Y Brewah (South); Minister of Tourism and Culture – Mrs. Memunatu B. Pratt (Western Area); Minister of Political and Public Affairs – Ambassador Foday Yumkella (North); Minister of Sports – Mr. Ibrahim Nyelenkeh (North);

Resident Ministers

Resident Minister, South – Mr. Mohamed K. Alie (South); Resident Minister, East – Mr. Andrew Fatorma (East); Resident Minister, North – Mr. Abu Abu Koroma (North); Resident Minister, North West – Haja Isata Abdulai-Kamara (North).

Responding to Bio’s announcement today, a fierce critic of the Bio SLPP government – Sylvia Olayinka Blyden said: “Nothing much to condemn in here, but I was hopeful for more women. With these names, I must admit that Maada Bio has just made it much harder for the APC to return to governance in next elections. He has also dealt strong blow to the further growth of NGC in Sierra Leone. But we will see how things go. Never say never in Politics.”

In putting his first wave of cabinet ministers together which was announced over two weeks ago, president Bio was keen to achieve a mixture of experience and novice, whilst ensuring he brings into his government, some of his most trusted and loyal servants, such as Jacob Jusu Saffa, whom he appointed as Minister of Finance.

The other ministers in president bio’s line-up of cabinet are:

Charles Francis Margai – Attorney General and minister of justice; Alpha Timbo – Minister of Primary and Secondary Education; Dr Alpha T. Wurie – Ministry of Health and Sanitation; Kanja Sesay – Minister of Energy; Dr. Jonathan Tengbe – Minister of Water Resources; Yusuf Keketoma –Government Press Secretary; Mohamed Swaray – Minister of Information and Communication; Emma Kowa – Minister of Marine Resources.

Adekunle Joliff Milton King – Minister of Labour and Social Security; Baindu Dassama – Minister of Social, Gender and Children’s Affairs; Edward A. Soluku – Minister of Internal Affairs; Simeon Sheriff – Deputy Defense Minister; and Sahr Lahai Jusu – Financial Secretary.

The first wave of ministers is expected to go before the Parliamentary Appointments Committee this Thursday for approval.

