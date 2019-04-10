President Koroma’s speech in Portugal – who is he fooling?

Santhkie Sorie: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 April 2019:

Former President Koroma of Sierra Leone can do all the travelling he wishes to do and make speeches everywhere, as long he does so as a private citizen and not pretend to be representing the people and government of Sierra Leone.

He had a full decade not only to make inspiring speeches to spur his country to greater things, but to enhance his own legacy and he failed on both fronts.

Whatever he does now to remain in the consciousness of the nation, is a desperate attempt to make amends for his poor leadership as president, which, day in and day out is being laid bare by numerous events for all to see.

Ernest Koroma has looked into the pit of oblivion and has developed a hatred for its features. Especially because it confers loneliness on its victim. It is worse for public figures like former president Koroma, who merely a year ago was surrounded by people saying “yes sir” to him all the time.

To compound his melancholic situation, Ernest Koroma is constantly receiving calls from within his APC to step aside from the party’s chairmanship, so that the party can be reformed if it is to become an effectively democratic fighting force, or at least conduct internal free and fair elections for the party’s leadership.

What is certain is that both prospects hold the dismal outcome of political suicide and a hasty burial for the former president.

It is sad to see a former president fighting to stay relevant.

His presence in Portugal last weekend, was designed to show the APC party rank and file that the international community still admires the former president. But he failed.

Today he is being lampooned even by supporters and loyalists of his APC party, as he heads for a disgraceful fall from grace.

How many people in Lisbon have ever heard of Ernest Bai Koroma anyway, apart from the handful of Sierra Leoneans that have made Portugal their home?

Ernest knows the countries where he can quietly slip in and out of these days, without facing withering and humiliating demonstrations.

We are waiting to watch Ernest Koroma live on television in Sierra Leone before one of the Commissions of Inquiry, as he showcases his articulate powers in explaining where he was when his administration descended into a bottomless pit of corruption and den of criminality.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

