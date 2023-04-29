Presidential hopeful Samura Kamara launches new website about his presidential campaign

Samura Kamara: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 April 2023:

I am thrilled to announce the launch of my new website, votesamurakamara.com which provides a comprehensive overview of my vision for our great nation and my plans to move us forward.

My new website is a one-stop-shop for all information related to my campaign, including my biography, policy positions (albeit not detailed at the moment) and upcoming events.

Visitors to the website can also sign up to receive updates on the campaign and volunteer their time and resources to help us achieve our goals.

I encourage all supporters and voters to visit my new website and learn more about my vision for our country. By doing so, you will gain a deeper understanding of my commitment to building a better future for all Sierra Leoneans.

In the coming months, I will be crisscrossing the country, meeting with voters, and sharing my ideas for how we can collectively tackle the challenges we face as a nation.

I invite you to join me on this journey by visiting my website and becoming a part of our movement for positive change.

Together, we can build a brighter future for all Sierra Leoneans and my website is just one of the many tools we will use to get there.

Thank you for your support, and we look forward to working with you to make our country a better place for all.

You can visit the website here:

https://votesamurakamara.com/

#VoteSamura2023