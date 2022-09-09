Queen Elizabeth II dies – Commonwealth mourns

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 09 September 2022:

Britain’s longest-serving monarch and head of the Commonwealth – Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 96. She passed away peacefully at Balmoral yesterday, Thursday afternoon, two days after appointing the country’s 15th Prime Minister of her 70-year reign, Lizz Truss.

Prince Charles who is the eldest son of the Queen now becomes king, and his wife Camilla becomes the Queen Consort.

In his first public statement published yesterday, King Charles 111 said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

At 6.30pm yesterday, Buckingham Palace made this announcement: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Addressing the nation from outside Downing Street, Prime Minister Liz Truss, spoke of “the passing of the second Elizabethan age”. She praised the monarch’s “dignity and grace”, and a “life of service [that] stretched beyond most of our living memories”. She concluded with the words: “God save the King.”

US President, Joe Biden said: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era.” In a world of constant change, he added, she had been “a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her”.

As tributes flow in from across the globe, the people of Britain commence a period of official ten days mourning, which begins today Friday, 9th September 2022.

Yesterday, palace officials posted a notice confirming the Queen’s death on the gates of Buckingham Palace, as large crowds gathered outside with many in tears.

Funeral is expected to take place on Monday 19th September.

