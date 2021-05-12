Reflecting on my three years in office as Mayor of this great and historic city of Freetown

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 May 2021:

I was sworn in as the Mayor of Freetown on 11th May 2018. Three years on, I am grateful for what we have achieved together, conscious of the challenges that we face and confident that collectively we can overcome these challenges in order to transform Freetown.

In the short video you can watch below, I spotlight a handful of our exciting achievements that are funded by your Property Rates, FCDO, EU, Sonia Gardner, UN-Habitat, MMC and CPI.

I want to use this opportunity to thank the Councillors and staff of FCC, the central government, all of our local and international partners and Freetonians for your contributions to this our collective effort.

As I look forward, there is still so much to do and so many hurdles to overcome but I am hopeful that we will continue to work together so that we achieve our vision to Transform Freetown. May God bless you.

Let me note also that, starting next Saturday, 15th of May, FCC will commence implementing its flood mitigation activities as the rainy season arrives. We will clear garbage and silt that are blocking culverts, drains, gutters and waterways across the city.

But to keep them clear going forward and to be sustainable, Freetonians must stop illegal dumping and the deforestation of our hillsides.

This is the schedule of the first week of flood mitigation activities we will be carrying out. We will publish schedules for the next 4 weeks on a weekly basis. Let’s all play our part to Transform Freetown. Thank you.

