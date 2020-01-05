Reverend Dr. Shyllon – retired senior police officer released from detention

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 January 2020:

The retired ADC of former president Ernest Bai Koroma – Reverend Dr. Reuben Shyllon, has this afternoon been released from detention by the police. His two daughters were released yesterday without charge. (Photo above: Reverend Shyllon – right, his wife – centre, on his release this afternoon, with Dr Sylvia Blyden on the left).

The arrest was made yesterday, after a dispute in Hamilton, Freetown, involving the bodyguard of the SLPP parliamentary aspirant- Josephine Jackson of constituency 110 and Reverend Shyllon, degenerated into violence – with gunshots fired by the bodyguard. No one was injured or killed.

This afternoon, 1pm Sunday January 5th 2020, Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden (OOR) said: “Thank God for the release of Reverend Dr. Reuben Shyllon, the retired senior Police Officer, former ADC to Former President Koroma and former Head of the CDIID at Police Headquarters. He is now on his way home to his house at Hamilton Village.

“Thanks to all who made the release possible. Special thanks to UK-based Journalist – Mr. Abdul Rashid Thomas of the SIERRA LEONE TELEGRAPH for the awareness raising.

“The good reverend will report again to the C.I.D. tomorrow morning for further investigations.

He has however been released on his own cognizance without any request for him to have someone sign for Bail.

“This is good and a big boost to our democratic credentials that he can be released on his own cognizance. I am driving him home now. Thanks again to all.” (Photo: Reverend Shyllon on his release this afternoon).

