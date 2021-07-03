Revised funeral and obituary announcements for late Mrs. Sylvia Editha Jolliminah Blyden

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 3 July 2021:

The Western Area Rural District Council, Edward Babatunde Blyden and S.A.J. Pratt Families regret to announce the death of Mrs. Sylvia Editha Jolliminah Blyden, a most distinguished, illustrious daughter of the soil from Gloucester, Mountain Rural Area, Republic of Sierra Leone, which took place on June 22nd 2021. She was 76 years of age.

Mrs. Sylvia Editha Jolliminah Blyden will be given a Fullest Honours Civic Funeral on Wednesday 7th July 2021 and whilst the Church will be COMPLETELY CLOSED TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC, the funeral service will be BROADCAST LIVE over the following media commencing at exactly 12:30pm live from St Andrew’s Parish Church, Gloucester Village until the final interment at the Ascension Town Cemetery.

AYV Television & Radio (all normal TV and Radio broadcasts will be interrupted and replaced with Live coverage of her Civic Funeral on Television Screens and your Radios at your homes and offices)

Zoom Video Conferencing with free and unlimited access to viewers around the World. (SEE BELOW)

Facebook Page of Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR

On Tuesday 6th July 2021, the Late Mrs Sylvia Editha Jolliminah Blyden will be laid out in State between 11am and 6pm at the great Hall of the Hill Station Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (next to the Tennis Court) for mourners and sympathizers to pay their last respects by filing passed with social distancing, and absolutely no assembly or gathering. There will be strict adherence to all NACOVERC regulations.

The previously announced Vigil has been CANCELLED.

Meanwhile, Books of Condolence are currently open in the following locations:

FREETOWN: 8 Cockle Bay Lane, Ndoeka Drive, Off Aberdeen Ferry Road, Freetown and sympathisers may also phone +232-77-772001 or +232-78-793348.

LONDON: 75C Tressillian Road, Brockley, SE4 1YA or call +44-208-691-8417 or +44 7595 929172

Mrs. Sylvia Editha Jolliminah Blyden is survived by:

Her Children:

Pastor Babsy Kaye; Dr Sylvia Olayinka Blyden; Miss Cheryl Blyden and Mr Edward Babatunde Blyden jnr,

Daughter in Law

Mrs Elsa Blyden.

Grandchildren

Sylvester, Mariam, Samuel, Ashanti, Akintoye, Miles and Mia-Rose.

Foster Children

Mrs Virginia Zack-Williams, Mrs Abie Haruna-Suma, Mr. Fayad Hijazi, Mr Safea Songu-Mbriwa, Mrs Isatu Brima-Keita, Mr Theophilus Kamara, Mr Lawrence Santigie Sesay, Mrs Jacqueline Cullen-Olushesi, Mr. Abdul Rashid Thomas, Mr Fuad Yusuf-Bangura, Mr Mohamed Conteh, Mr Lawrence Adekoya and their families.

Aunties

Mrs. May Adebi-Williams in Sierra Leone, Mrs Oseh Nicol and Mrs Henrietta Pratt in London.

Sisters and Brothers

Mrs Antoinette Roberts, Mr Egerton Mammah, Mr Solomon Binju Pratt, Mrs Angella Williams, Mr Ibrahim Kamara, Mrs Sally Spain, Professor Dr Hycy Bull, Miss Sybil Pratt, Miss Jamestina Pratt, Miss Victoria Pratt, Mr Albert Pratt, Mrs Princess Kanu, Mr Olu Pratt, Specialist Genevieve Wilson-Taylor of the USA Army

Sisters and Brothers in law

Mrs Ebun Moira Mammah, Madam Joya Davies, Mrs Mary Harding, Madam Isa Blyden, Engineer Bai-Bureh Blyden, Mrs Fenda Akinwumi, Dr Eluem Blyden, Madam Cleo Blyden, Chef Didi Blyden, Dr Nemata Bickersteth, Mrs Josephine Jalloh-Jamboria, Mrs Araba Ben-Carew-Josiah and their families. Mr Akintoye Akinwumi, Mrs Glenys Blyden, Mr Christopher Bickersteth and Mrs Victoria Ben-Carew, Mr Sonny Roberts, Mr Desmond Conteh, Mr Desmond Spain, Mr Olay Kanu, Mrs Liz Pratt, Mrs Gloria Bull.

Several cousins, nieces and nephews including Mrs Ayodele Cream-Wright, Mrs Iyamide Clarke, Mr Eddie Bascho-George, Mrs Nafisatu Alhadi & the Justice Alhadi family, All Children of Mrs. Taiwo Sawyerr, Mr Tunjie Lightfoot-Taylor, Dr. Staneala Beckley, Mr. Remoe Doherty, Mrs. Ayo Hardin, Mrs Minah Price-Lewis, Mr Lloyd Bright, Mrs Hilda Shyllon, Mrs Ruby Stronge, Mrs Isabella Findlay, Winston & Valerie Browne, Mrs Emma Jalloh, Mrs Matilda Adjagba, Mrs Emmanuella Jenkins and Mr Emmanuel Harding jnr Mr Huxley Roberts, Mr Bernard Roberts, Mrs Sonia Ogunbajo, Mrs Jemma Olajide, Miss Hannah Wurie, Mrs Tracy Coker, Mr James Pratt junior, Mr Elkanah Pratt, Miss Yanike Thomas, Ms Binta Blyden, Mrs. Chidi Blyden-Rowe, Ms. Nemata Blyden, Ms. Amina Blyden, Ms. Amina Jarrett, Mr. Mike Jarrett, Mr. Egerton Mammah Jnr., Mr. Victor Mammah, Ladipo and Agnes Bockarie, Mr. Desmond Crowther.

Close family friends:

Miss Moira Villiard, Mrs. Carlotta Roberts, Mrs. Hellen Nylander, Mrs. Fola Thomas, Mrs. Susan Adelaja, Mrs. Elsie Sutherland, Madam Omotunde Thorpe, Retired Canon Revd Veronica Ola Thomas, Madam Floretta Thomas, Bishop & Mrs J Archibald Cole, Hon. Sanie and Matilda Sesay, Haja Mabinty and the S.I. Koroma Family, Dr. Dolly Grant and the Nancy Steele Family, Prophet Pa Sheki and the entire H.E. Dr. Siaka Probyn Stevens Family, Desmond Kamara-Taylor and the C.A. Kamara-Taylor Family, Haja Seray Kallay and the Chief Muctarr Kallay Family, D.F. Shears Family, J.E. Laverse Family, Mr. Israel Parper, Captain Alieu Pat-Sowe, Ambassador & Mrs. Dauda Kamara, Mrs. Boive Bobby-Allen, H.E. Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma and Mrs. Sia Nyama Koroma Family, Alhaji Dr. Osman Foday Yansaneh & Family, Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray & Family, Mr. John Oponjo Benjamin & Family, Mr. Raymond Taghioff, Hon. Umaru Napoleon Koroma, Madam Nanette Thomas, Madam Diana Konomanyi, Logus & Hawa Koroma, Mr. Reginald Larry-Cole in London, Mrs Joya Briggs, Revd (Mrs) Millicent Thorpe.

Revd (Mrs) Seray Bangura and the New Life Ministries International London Fellowship, Revd Bami & Apostle Lucinda Palmer, Mr. Patrick Babatunde Coker, Mrs Farrella Thomas-Clarkson, Valerie & Walter Nicol Family, Jennifer & Ade Renner-Thomas Family, Hamid Kamara Family, Miss Sia Koroma in London, Pastor Edith Olubunmie Adesioye, Mr Greg Lawton, Mr. Fouad Jaffa, the CDEC / SLUNA / SLUNSA whatsapp group and the SALONE REFLECTIONS whatsapp group, all Comrades of the All Peoples Congress especially the APC-UK & Ireland Branch, the Gloucester Descendants, the Mountain Rural Communities, residents of Hamilton Village.

Other relatives and friends include:

The Mammah Family of Gloucester Village, The Edward Wilmot Blyden Family of Virgin Islands, Liberia and Sierra Leone, the Lightfoot-Taylors, Lawyer Chukuemeka Taylor, Mr. Mohamed Suma, the Boyle, Patnelli, Porter, Candy, Bull, Iscandari, Zubairu, Dahniya, Marsh, Taylors, Williams, Graff, Ben-Carew, Mr & Mrs Unisa Carew, Bascho-George, Songu-Mbriwa, Elba Jones, Johanes Nicol Family and Jack Williams family of Aberdeen, the Takawiras of Zimbabwe, Coker-Gibbs, Roberts of Congo Town, the Gbekies of Kono, late Colonel A.K. Sesay Family, The Pratt, Weekes, Fewry, Nicol, Davidson Sawyer family of Regent, Mr. Messeh Leone, Mr. Anthony Navo Jnr..

The Oni Gabbidon family, Mama Cassandra Garber & family, Rev Albert Coker family, Jones family of the Gambia, Johnson family of Rokel, the Cole and Johnson-Cole, The Solade Adams of Regent, Thomas, Grant, Robertson, Palmer, Bucknor, Jarretts, Conteh, Bangali-Kamara of Guinea, the Foulah Town & Fourah Bay Community, Cockle Bay Community, the Juba Barracks, Juba Hill, Juba Estate Communities, Mr. & Mrs. Dino Samura, Mrs. Olive Sawyer Nicol, Mrs Margaret Abela, Canon Stephen Coulson, Lay Canon Farrell Ryan-Coker, Mr Lamin Ngobeh and family, Board of Directors and Staff of Awareness Times Newspaper, FSSG Old Pupils Association – UK, MBHS Old Pupils Association – UK, The Circuit Superintendents, Ministers and Congregations of; Forest Hill Methodist Church in London; of St. Andrew’s Parish Church in Gloucester; and of Emmanuel Methodist Church in Hamilton.

Mrs Sylvia Blyden is also survived by a host of adopted Children / Grandchildren, Friends and Organisations all over the world who we apologise for not mentioning and ask for their forgiveness please as we have to limit the length of this announcement.

Mrs. Sylvia Editha Jolliminah Blyden was a national icon that millions of Sierra Leoneans remain to be very proud of. May she rest in perfect peace and may light perpetual shine on her beautiful soul. Amen.

FACEBOOK PAGE OF DR. SYLVIA OLAYINKA BLYDEN:

https://www.facebook.com/soblyden

ZOOM VIDEO DETAILS:

Zoom Event – Civic Laying Out and Funeral for the Late Mrs Sylvia Editha Jolliminah Blyden

11am to 6pm GMT on Tuesday 6th July 2021

12.30pm onwards on Wednesday 7th July 2021

Join the Zoom Funeral Events at link below

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86065841757?pwd=MEF4Nkw5UnVFYmlObzBvajBoWjdIZz09

Meeting ID: 860 6584 1757

Passcode: 613383

One tap mobile

+13462487799,,86065841757#,,,,*613383# US (Houston)

+16465588656,,86065841757#,,,,*613383# US (New York)

Dial by your location

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Meeting ID: 860 6584 1757

Passcode: 613383

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kgKqqGbic

