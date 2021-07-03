Sierra Leonean born Franca Jalloh set to win USA local elections in Greensboro North Carolina

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 3 July 2021:

Meet Franca Jalloh, a mother of three beautiful daughters, a non-profit business executive, an educator, an advocate and most of all, a respected member of the Greensboro community in North Carolina, USA, who is campaigning to win local council election in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Franca is the daughter of the late renowned Sierra Leonean engineering professor – Franklyn Kaloko. Her mother is retired nurse Mrs Isatu Kaloko who lives in the USA. Franca was born in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and grew up in Brunei, Southeast Asia for about 10 years. She has lived in the United States for about 20 years.

Franca says she is contesting the elections because of her commitment to transforming Greensboro to a better community for its diverse people to live, work and enjoy better quality of life.

Ms. Franca Jalloh is the Founder and Executive Director of Jalloh’s Upright Services of North Carolina, which is an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Grassroot Organization that serves low-income immigrants and refugees.

With over 15 years of immigration legal experience as a Department of Justice Accredited Immigration Legal Representative, Ms. Franca Jalloh has used her skills and expertise to liaise with, advocate for and assist immigrants and refugees with the tools they need to become self-sufficient, productive members of society.

Ms. Jalloh has been recognized and accredited six times over by the U.S Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security. She was the first female Chair of the City of Greensboro’s International Advisory Committee (I.A.C.).

Additionally, having been appointed by the Mayor and City Council, Ms. Jalloh is currently a City Commissioner with Greensboro’s Criminal Justice Advisory Commission (GC-JAC), and she also serves as a Board member of the City of Greensboro’s Police Community Review Board (P.C.R.B).

Just recently, Franca Jalloh was appointed to serve on the City of Greensboro’s Ad-Hoc Committee for Disparity Studies and currently serves on the Workforce Development Committee, advocating for all black people in that capacity.

Franca Jalloh is one of the Founding Members of the Women of Africa Leadership Coalition (WALC) and she is also the Founder and Elected President of the prestigious ‘Women In Our Community’ (WIOC) international women’s group in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Ms. Franca Jalloh, further serves as an esteemed Board Member of Guilford County’s Nurse-Family Partnership Program, and she is the CEO and Founding Director of the talked about ‘International Taste Of The World Gala’ which is held annually to help bring together the beautiful melting pot that represents the diverse community of Greensboro.

In 2020, because of her professional and civic contributions, Ms. Jalloh was recognized publicly as one of the ’40 Under Forty Most Influential African American’s In The North Carolina Triad Area’, the only naturalized American citizen born on African soil to ever receive this award so far.

Franca Jalloh and her team are providing immense support and assistance through her organisation – Jalloh’s Upright Services, to a diverse range of vulnerable people – including those escaping violence in their own country or desiring a better life for themselves and their families.

Her services focus on promoting social justice and equality for all vulnerable members of the community. She is a graduate of Manhattan College and Berkeley College in New York, and she has been admitted to the University of North Carolina at Greensboro for further learning.

Franca is also a graduate of Greensboro’s City Academy and of the Police Citizens Academy. She is a member of the NAACP and a licensed North Carolina State Notary.

There is no doubt that Franca has the ability and personal commitment to drive forward much needed change at the Greensboro City Council that will benefit all citizens, irrespective of colour, race, or creed.

We wish Franca Jalloh success at the coming local council elections in North Carolina, USA. And may the spirit of your dad – Professor Franklyn Kaloko be with you – all the way to winning the election.

