Samura Kamara is the best to lead this country – says APC

John Baimba Sesay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 March 2018:

As Sierra Leone goes to the runoff polls tomorrow, we have been left with two options for the presidency. Yes, but one has a challenging past, and for that, we rather vote for a Samura presidency, since he is no stranger to Sierra Leone’s growth roadmap, having served the country in various capacities.

Dr. Samura Kamara has been a major player in all our development efforts. From the ‘Agenda for Change’ growth trajectory to the ‘Prosperity Agenda’ the APC Presidential Candidate has had a rich pedigree and contributed positively to the successful implementation of both documents.

He has both locally and out of the country, served in diverse capacities, including the World Bank and the IMF.

The choice we are slated to make tomorrow, Saturday 31 March, is one of progress in the person of Dr. Samura, and going back to the drawing board – should the country decide to have an SLPP Candidate for the presidency.

We have made tremendous progress over the years, more so in the last ten years.

This is particularly so in the areas of infrastructure, the economy, our democratic governance and in the promotion of human rights amongst others.

Globally, we continue to play key roles in regional peace and in leading the African Common Position on reform of the UN when Dr. Samura Kamara was foreign minister.

This is not just about Dr. Samura Kamara alone, rather, it is about the future of our country; it is about us today and generations to come; it is about the good of our beloved country; it is about our future as voters, because the decision we make today will help shape the path the country takes for the coming years – if not decades.

Sierra Leone’s responsibility is that of Dr. Samura Kamara and the APC.

As we go to the polls tomorrow, it is important we do not reverse the gains we have made over the years. We must sustain those gains.

There is no way we could be guaranteed of continued growth under any dispensation, but that of an APC led government. We have a duty to perform – electing Dr. Samura Kamara as President.

A vote for Dr. Samura Kamara brings hope for a better Sierra Leone.

John Baimba is the information attaché in the Sierra Leone Embassy in China.

