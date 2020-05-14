Should Sierra Leoneans be pawns on the SLPP-APC political chessboard? – A Rejoinder

James Juana: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 14 May 2020:

I don’t like responding to comments on forum. The moment a comment is made, whether you are saying the right thing or not, some readers look at it from a tribal or political point of view.

We are taking ourselves back to the prehistoric or tribal war days, while other African countries are progressing steadily towards their development goals.

Sierra Leone is the only country in which when the ruling party implements good development policies, the opposition cries foul because they are in opposition, or when the ruling party embezzles or signs unscrupulous deals it is applauded by its supporters.

The only country where people dance when the first case of coronavirus is reported.

Where are we heading?

What moral lessons are we teaching the future generations? What hope do we have for the future? Are we ever going to take bold strides towards modern civilization?

As an independent country, we started far ahead of others in the sub-region or the continent as a whole. Why are we at the ebb of global development?

These are issues as Sierra Leoneans we should be pondering on and brainstorming on the way forward. I read on the News how Botswana (which gained independence in 1966 and asked Sierra Leone for assistance to set up viable judiciary and educational systems), put aside P8.2 (US$700 Million) Billion as fund to respond to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Where are we?

Ruling party and opposition alike pledged support to the president’s proposition. When making the policy of transforming the economy from resource based to knowledge-based, all the parliamentarians overwhelmingly supported the policy.

If Sierra Leone becomes a better place to live, those suffering in the diaspora will not hesitate to return. It will not be an Ernest Bai Koroma or Julius Mada Bio issue, but all of us will be proud of our country. Why are we not looking forward to that? But we look forward to APC or SLPP ruling the country.

When a Sierra Leonean breaks the law, we want him/her to be set free because he is from our political party.

When Fiscal policies are not working, we ask for the removal of Finance Minister because he was the brain behind the success of the president.

When the Financial Secretary is earning above Le 80 million, we cry foul, despite the fact that this is the amount the former earned.

When individuals smuggle everything that makes Sierra Leone a better, we keep quiet and blame everything on the ruling government. We should all wake up from our nightmares.

What we are saying and doing will not enhance the better future that we want for our future generations Wake-up. Make meaningful contributions.

