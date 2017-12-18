Sierra Leone 2018 – We have the opportunity to change our destiny through the ballot box

Milan Victor Dawoh:

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 December 2017:

In my third edition of “To my People in MABBEN FAMILY”, I cautioned to beware of fake promises. I gave a clear example of the Bumbuna hospital that was promised to us during election time in 2012, but was never completed. I also cautioned you about the government agreement of the 0.01 % community development fund (approximately $8,000,000) that was not paid to our communities.

I also talked about the Bumbuna Phase II Dam project that was recently approved and signed but in reality, there is no money to start the work.

My crusade is to present the facts to you, so that you will make an informed decision at the 7th March 2018 elections, and vote for change by electing Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella as your next president. Remember, your vote is the only weapon you have to change this country for the better.

I don’t hate the APC, I just want the best for my country. As a matter of fact, I supported, and am still supporting President Koroma’s agenda for prosperity with hundreds of millions of Leones by building a school and by supplying clean drinking water to poor people, just 300 meters from the Presidential Palace.

My contribution to national development is a clear manifestation that I don’t hate any political party. I just want the best for my people, and the best candidate in this elections is Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella. That’s why I am supporting him, and that’s why I am asking you all to vote for him so that he can change our country for the better.

In today’s edition, I will talk about “the wind of change” that is taking over the world. In February 1960, when the then UK Prime Minister Harold Macmillan addressed the whites-only South African parliament, he could not have known that his speech would still be studied by historians years later.

But that was the year 17 African countries achieved their independence, with many others soon to follow. His words were prophetic: “The wind of change is blowing through this continent, and whether we like it or not, this growth of national consciousness is a political fact. We must all accept it as a fact, and our national policies must take account of it.”

Those remarks would come to be seen as the epitaph of European colonialism in Africa and the harbinger of an African nationalism sweeping irresistibly from the north.

In recent times, that same wind of change has continued to blow, and it has reemerged in the Arab Spring and in West Africa: Ghana, Senegal, Nigeria, and Gambia. In less than three months from now, that same wind of change will touch base in Sierra Leone on the 7th of March 2018.

No matter what kind of propaganda that is propagated by the APC government, it will not deter the people of Sierra Leone to vote for change. My people, the signs of change are written on the wall:

1. SD Steel has suspended its’ operations for now and I am not sure they will open before March 2018.

2. London mining is closed.

3. Sierra Rutile has been sold.

4. FBC, Njala and our entire educational system in Sierra Leone is in total disaster (poor quality and low standard of education).

5. Sierra Leone is the third hungriest country in the world, where people go to bed without sufficient and nutritious food.

6. We 70% youth unemployment nationally; and in Bumbuna, Mabontor & Bendugu, even though we have the biggest mining company in the country, we still have more than 70% of youth unemployment.

My people, if you are happy with the current situation in the country, and if your life has improved during the past ten years, then please vote for APC again and give them more time. But if you are among the 90% of the suffering people of Sierra Leone, whose lives have gone from bad to worse, then Vote for change.

Cast your vote for Alhaji Dr. Kandeh Yumkella (KKY) as president. I am sending this message to you because I love you and I care about you.

I brought KKY to Bumbuna so that he can see for himself how deplorable our communities are.

Today, everywhere KKY goes in Sierra Leone, Bumbuna is central in his campaign, and it has become the reference point of neglect.

We now have the opportunity to change our destiny through the ballot box. I heard that on the 28th November,2018 some senior government officials went to Bumbuna and distributed money to the market women.

If that story is true, then please tell the market women to eat the money and vote KKY for change.

I have also been informed that Bendugu will be having a Red Sunday soon. My people, any money that is given to you, please eat it, but during the elections, go and vote for change. Vote KKY.

Let’s send a clear message this time that MABBEN Communities (Bumbuna, Mabontor, Bendugu and Kalanthuba) are not for sale. You have seen all the candidates in this election, and you can clearly tell that KKY is the most qualified candidate to rule Sierra Leone.

You also saw what happened during the commissioning of the Bankasoka Dam in Port Loko. While president Koroma was giving his speech, Dr. Samura Kama was busy sleeping and snoring, sending a clear message to the people of Sierra Leone that he is tired and he is not interested in ruling this country.

Please note that I don’t hate any political party, I just want the best for my people, and the only candidate that can deliver the expected result is Alhaji Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella (KKY).

I will close with my proverb: “Madness is tapping palm wine from the same palm tree for 56 years and expecting to get petrol from that same palm tree”. Let’s redeem our country from this madness by voting KKY as President on March 7th 2018.

Finally, please remember that we are all one family, let’s respect the political views of each other, respect the laws of our country, and let’s continue to be peaceful citizens.

This Op-ed was written by Milan Victor Dawoh.

