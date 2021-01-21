Sierra Leone announces new Covid restrictions as infection cases rise sharply

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 January 2021:

The government of Sierra Leone through the agency responsible for managing its Covid-19 response strategy – NACOVERC, today announced new measures restricting the movement of people in the country, starting from next Monday 25th January 2021, in response to the alarming rise in the number of daily new Covid cases, especially in the capital Freetown since Christmas.

Some of the measures announced include – restriction of people movement for two weeks; a 10pm to 5am curfew; shut down of all entertainment spots, including beaches and night clubs; and stricter enforcement of mask wearing. But will these new measures work?

This is what the statement says:

