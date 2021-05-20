Sierra Leone braces itself for stormy weather – act now to avert disaster says met office

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 20 May 2021:

The people of Sierra Leone have been warned to expect very freak weather conditions this year, especially unusual thunderstorms, heavy and sporadic rainfall followed by severely dry weather causing drought which may affect farming crop yield. (Photo above: Sierra Leone’s weatherman – Deputy Director of the Met Agency – Gabriel Kpaka).

Speaking at a press conference held at the office of the Meteorological Agency on Tuesday, Deputy Director of the Meteorological Agency – Gabriel Kpaka, did not mince his words. He said that Sierra Leone is being subjected to severe effects of climate change caused by deforestation, increasing air population with rising CO2 emissions.

In the last few days the capital Freetown has experienced extreme heat and buffeted by heavy winds as the rainy season arrives, expecting to bring with it devastating floods. Several houses lost their roofs on Tuesday after heavy winds.

Photo above: In 2017, over one thousand people lost their lives when part of Sugarloaf mountain collapsed during heavy rains, with hundreds of properties destroyed.

The weather outlook for Sierra Leone is not good, says weatherman Gabriel Kpaka. Sierra Leone, he said will also experience low rainfall – projected below the average rainfall that fell between 1981 to 2010.

Early rains are expected in all regions of the country, followed by long dry spells at the start and the end of the rainy season. The met agency also says there would be a high occurrence of strong winds and electric storms this September and October.

Gabriel Kpaka calls for tougher measures to mitigate against flooding, and recommended rainfall harvesting and effective management of water resources to avoid disastrous impact on farming caused by imminent drought.

