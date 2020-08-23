Sierra Leone deserve a better opposition that can hold the SLPP government accountable – Op ed

Saikujohn Barrie: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 August 2020:

I have attentively listened to Dr. Sylvia Blyden’s audio advising the former President Ernest Bai Koroma who is the Chairman and Leader of the All People Congress (APC) and his executive to give way to younger and energetic party members to take over the daily affairs of the party.

However, since that very salient and logical audio was released, I have heard various responses from many APC supporters attacking and accusing her of being unfair and ungrateful to the APC, while others say Dr. Blyden wants the APC decapitated so that she would take over the party in order to vie for the Presidency of the country.

I strongly believe that if there is anyone who loves the APC, that person is Dr Sylvia Olayinka Blyden. This is because Dr. Blyden has assessed the performance of the party executive since they were voted out of State House, and concluded that the APC as a party is currently not formidable and impressive at all.

As she rightly stated, the ineffectiveness of the party is wholly or partly as a result of corruption and other dubious activities, which almost the entire past government officials were accused of, hence Sierra Leoneans are waiting for the government’s white paper which according to sources will bar many of the APC hierarchy from political activities in the country.

In addition, the allegations that the former President is being blackmailed by the Paopa government seems to be true, if the conduct of Ernest Bai Koroma is taken into consideration. Otherwise, how can a Chairman and Leader of a party remain mute even when many of his party supporters, including former ministers such as Dr. Blyden, were arrested and locked up on flimsy grounds.

Don’t tell me that the APC issued a press release because I think the former president’s voice can go far and louder than a press release.

Sierra Leoneans deserve a better opposition that can hold the government to account. But sadly, how can people who have either repaid stolen public funds back to the Anti-Corruption or are currently under investigation for corruption hold the current government to account?

This is why patriotic citizens such as Dr Sylvia Blyden are calling for a new group of APC politicians to take over the driving seat of the opposition All People’s Congress party.

Forget about telling us that Ernest Bai Koroma has both the financial means and willingness to spend on the APC party. He can still do so after stepping down as party Chairman and Leader.

Ernest Bai Koroma does not need to be Chairman and Leader to continue spending on the party that after all made him a wealthy man.

For those who are saying that Dr. Blyden is positioning herself for the Presidency, well so be it. What is wrong with that. I honestly believe she is one of the most intelligent and stoic female politicians we have in Sierra Leone today.

Besides, I have not heard her name in any corruption scandal yet. She is straight, honest, brave, and focused.

What I like about her most, is that she is bold enough to tell whosoever the truth, if it is about and for the development of democracy in Sierra Leone.

It seems that some APC supporters are quick to forget about the fact that Dr. Blyden had stood up for the APC when most of the party’s beneficiaries’ lips were sealed.

My advice is, for Sierra Leone’s democracy to flourish and blossom, the APC must heed Dr Sylvia Blyden’s advice for the current executive to step down in October 2020, when their term of office comes to an end, and to be replaced by fresh faces.

On that note, I think she is right. I rest my case.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...